These Three Young Investors Knocked The Socks Off Some Big Time Hedge Fund Pros With Their Novel Investing Ideas

The Value Investing Congress and SumZero just announced the three finalists for the Value Investing Challenge and one of them will get to present his idea next month before some of the biggest hedge fund industry names.



The finalists and their ideas are as follows: (We added a quick bio based on information we could find about each of the finalists)

Ryan Fusaro

His Pitch: A long recommendation of Jack in the Box (Nasdaq: JACK) (Current Price: $26.14 | Target Price: $57.00)

Bio: He’s an analyst at Lioneye Capital Management in New York.

Matthew Kirk

His Pitch: A long recommendation of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) (Current Price: $4.50 | Target Price: $6.85)

Bio: He’s an analyst at Lonestar Capital Management in San Francisco. He previously worked as an investment banker at Bear Stearns. After Bear Stearns, he worked in private equity at Golden Gate Capital. He graduated summa cum laude from teh University of California–Santa Barbara with a BA in Economics-Mathematics.

Steven Wood

His Pitch: A long recommendation of Fiat (F.MI) (Current Price: $4.30 | Target Price: $35.00)

Bio: Wood is currently a portfolio manager at GreenWood Investors. He previously worked at Aslan Capital, RBC Capital Markets and Kellogg Capital Group, according to his LinkedIn. He’s a CFA charterholder. He also holds a BA in economics, political economy and international relations from Tulane University.

Fusaro, Kirk and Wood were selected out of a pool of more than 110 entrants and their ideas were judged by a panel of anonymous top money managers, according to a press release.

The grand winner will get to present his idea at the 8th annual Value Investing Congress, the high-profile industry event that includes hedge fund heavyweight speakers such as Bill Ackman of Pershing Square, David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, Whitney Tilson, Glenn Tongue and many others.

“We were truly impressed with the quality of the investment ideas, and we look forward to the winner’s presentation at the Value Investing Congress,” Whitney Tilson said in a statement.

What’s more is the investing public gets to decide on the ultimate winner.

The full reports can be found at www.ValueInvestingChallenge.com. Voting ends on September 26th.

We wish all of the finalists the best of luck!

