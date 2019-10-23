James Leynse/Corbis/Getty Images Disney toys and merchandise from the 1990s could make you incredibly rich.

If you happen to find certain rare Pokémon or baseball cards in your attic, you could potentially be thousands of dollars richer.

From your old Game Boy to Beanie Babies and American Girl dolls, there’s a decent amount of money to be made from your ’90s relics.

Here are 35 things from the ’90s that are worth a fortune today.

You might want to check out your old baseball cards or sift through those boxes in your attic, because many toys, books, and collectibles from the ’90s could be worth a fortune today.



While some American Girl dolls or My Little Pony toys can be worth hundreds of dollars, a specific “Harry Potter” first edition could be worth around $US55,000.

A “Harry Potter” first edition could be worth more than $US50,000.

Scott Olson/Getty Images ‘Harry Potter’ books.

Original “Harry Potter” books from the 1990s could earn you a galleon or two. Hardcover first editions of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” that contain the print line “10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1” are worth up to $US55,000. Though that sum is specifically for the British version of the book, American editions can also make you a nice sum of cash. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” – the American version – can be worth up to $US6,500 if it has the print line “1 3 5 7 9 10 8 6 4 2 8 9/9 0/0 01 02” located on the copyright page.

McDonald’s Happy Meal toys could be worth a nice bit of money.

David Paul Morris/Getty Images McDonald’s Happy Meal.

McDonald’s Happy Meals have been beloved by children of all ages across generations – mainly for the small plastic toy found in each and every smiling red box. However, old McDonald’s Happy Meal toys might just make you smile even wider as an adult. Happy Meal Changeables toys have sold for between $US20 to $US140, depending on the condition and completeness of the set. One of the most valuable Happy Meal toys, “Inspector Gadget” from 1995, could fetch you around $US350.

Collectible Barbie dolls are some of the most valuable ’90s toys.

PA Images/Getty Images Barbie and Elvis set.

There are a number of collectible Barbie dolls from the ’90s that could earn you a nice chunk of change. This “Barbie Loves Elvis” collector’s doll set from 1997 is currently being sold for $US149 on eBay. A “Jeweled Splendor” Barbie usually goes for around $US150, while a Pink Splendor Barbie has sold for a whopping $US1,000.

Barbie accessories and playsets can also make you a fortune.

Gierth/ullstein bild/Getty Images Barbie house.

Barbie might be valuable, but some of her houses and other accessories could also make you money. Vintage Barbie items like the Barbie McDonald’s drive-through playset, Barbie “So Much To Do! Bedroom” set, and Barbie “Magic Moves Barbecue” accessories could earn you more than $US100 each.

Beanie Babies are extremely collectible, and some are valued at tens of thousands of dollars.

AP/Peter Barreras Beanie Babies.

Everyone who grew up in the 1990s probably owned a Ty Beanie Baby at one point or another. In today’s age, you may or may not be surprised to learn that some Beanie Babies could seriously pay off. A rare “Valentino” Beanie Baby is currently being sold for $US14,000 on eBay but could be valued at close to $US43,000. A “Princess Diana” commemorative Beanie Baby from 1997 has sold for $US10,000. Countless other editions have also sold for thousands over the years, including “Claude the Crab,” “Gobbles the Turkey,” and “Peace the Bear.”

An original Furby could make you hundreds of dollars.

eBay Furby.

An original Furby might creep you out – does anyone else remember them suddenly speaking out of nowhere? – but they could also make you rich. According to Today, a limited-edition “Special Furby Angel” recently sold for $US800, while a rare “Kids Cuisine” Furby unopened in its original box sold for $US520. Here’s hoping you can find one of these fuzzy creatures in your attic.

Rare Pokémon cards can sell for around $US50,000.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa Pokémon cards.

Pokémon cards can potentially be worth thousands of dollars, depending on the card and condition. An extremely rare “Pikachu Illustrator” card sold for $US54,970 in 2017, while a seller asked a whopping $US100,000 for the same card, but in authenticated, perfect condition. A “Charizard” card from 1999 could also be worth more than $US11,000.

Original Sky Dancers from Japan go for around $US200.

Mario Ruiz/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images Original Sky Dancer.

Original Japanese models of the famous 1990s Sky Dancers toys are priced at around $US200.

Action figure collections can make you a nice bit of cash.

eBay/toyz4u1225 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection.

While many ’90s action figures don’t tend to go for extremely high price tags when sold individually, complete sets of action figures can fetch around $US20 to $US60.

Rare copies of Super Mario Bros. 3 could potentially sell for around $US30,000.

Nintendo Super Mario Bros 3. for Nintendo.

An extremely rare copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 for Nintendo has been sold for a whopping $US30,000. While most copies of the game sell for around $US15 or $US30, this particular edition was priced much higher due to the fact it was sold as an original game, rather than as a bundle with the Nintendo Entertainment System, as most editions of the game were.

Magic: The Gathering card sets can sell for thousands of dollars.

YouTube/openboosters Magic: The Gathering card set.

Brace yourself, because you may want to go back and look at some of your Magic: The Gathering cards. A complete set known as the “Power Nine” could be worth up to $US27,000.



Yu-Gi-Oh! cards can also sell for thousands, depending on the card’s rarity.

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Yu-Gi-Oh! card collection.

While one rare Yu-Gi-Oh! card, the “Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon,” has been listed for a whopping $US400,000, other cards have sold for more than $US700. A “Minerva, The Exalted Lightsworn” card has been sold for $US1,900, while a “Black Lustre Soldier” card awarded during the 1999 Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship in Japan reportedly fetched $US2 million. The card is printed on stainless steel rather than traditional card stock and is extremely rare.

Polly Pocket dolls and accessories can go for hundreds of dollars.

Getty Images Polly Pocket doll and accessories.

Some Polly Pocket sets have sold for a couple hundred dollars, including a bouncy castle playset and “Fairylight Wonderland,” which sold on eBay for $US455.

Hot Wheels models have sold for $US3,500.

Released in 1995, the Collector Number 271 is considered to be the rarest model Hot Wheels car from the ’90s and has been priced at around $US3,500. Buyers beware, however – only seven in existence have ever been authenticated.

A Spice Girls doll set from 1997 is currently listed at an asking price of $US150.

JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP/Getty Images Spice Girls dolls from 1997.

Spice Girls memorabilia like the original Spice Girls dolls or Polaroid camera could make you rich. A Spice Girls doll set from 1997 is currently listed at an asking price of $US150, while the Spice Girls “Spice Cam” camera is being sold for $US148.

One penny could be worth $US20,000.

Reuters/Christian Charisius Coins.

While most coins from the ’90s are virtually worthless – or simply worth their market value – a 1992 Close AM penny in like-new condition could be worth around $US20,000, while one in used condition could sell for $US2,000 or $US3,000. Simply look at your penny from 1992 and see if the right foot of the “A” in “AMERICA” is touching the left foot of the “M.”

This stamp set could get you around $US100.

Time Life Pictures/US Postal Service/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images Caricaturist Al Hirschfeld’s cartoon stamps of Laurel & Hardy, Jack Benny, Fanny Brice, Abbott & Costello & Bergen & McCarthy.

This set of stamps by Caricaturist Al Hirschfeld from the late 1990s is being sold for more than $US100 online.

Disney VHS tapes aren’t as valuable as people think but once added up, they could get you a nice chunk of change.

Carl Court/Getty Images VHS tapes.

Rumours have circulated over the past few years of “Black Diamond” Disney VHS sets fetching thousands of dollars, and some tapes have even been listed for tens of thousands. However, even though one copy of “Beauty and the Beast” sold for $US9,000 in 2016, experts say that most Disney VHS tapes are worth around $US5 to $US25.

Transformers action figures can sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Reg Innell/Toronto Star/Getty Images Transformers action figures collector.

While most Transformers action figures from the 1990s can fetch around $US20-$US40 each, large collections like this one could sell for roughly $US350. Rare collectible Transformers can certainly make you rich, however. A mint condition “Omega Supreme” still in its original box is reportedly worth around $US2,000.

Baseball cards can sell for hundreds of dollars, but one is reportedly worth $US7,000.

AP/John Minchillo Visitors stop at a wall of baseball cards as they browse the Tony Perez exhibit at the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

You’ve probably wondered what some of your old baseball cards are worth. A number 156 Ken Griffey card from 1990 is worth anywhere from $US150 to $US250, while a near-mint George Bush baseball card from 1990 is worth about $US7,000.This Frank Thomas 1990 card could also make you a pretty penny, to the tune of $US300.

Comic books like “The Uncanny X-Men” #266 comic book could be worth up to $US475.

Marvel Comics ‘The Uncanny X-Men’ comic book can be worth up to $US475.

While not many comic books from the 1990s hold as much value as earlier editions, this “The Uncanny X-Men” #266 comic book could be worth up to $US475.

Garbage Pail Kids collectible card collections can sell for thousands.

Chris Hondros/Getty Images Garbage Pail Kids collectible cards.

Depending on how rare your card is, Garbage Pail Kids cards and collections can potentially fetch you thousands of dollars. One huge collection of the cards has been listed on eBay for roughly $US3,250.

American Girl dolls and accessories from the ’90s could be worth hundreds today — especially if the dolls are in their original outfits and in good condition.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty Images Molly, an American Girl doll.

While the current American Girl dolls can go for around $US100, the now-discontinued dolls can be worth a lot, especially if they come with their original outfits and accessories. According to USA Today, a set of American Girl dolls, including Samantha, Molly, and Addy, each with multiple outfits and furniture, was listed for a whopping $US11,500. While this is definitely out of the ordinary, a mint-condition Pleasant Company American Girl doll in its original “Meet” outfit could score you around $US300.

Nintendo Game Boy consoles are reportedly worth around $US384.

Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis/Getty Images Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario and other characters and video games for Nintendo, holds a Nintendo Game Boy.

Dig up your old Game Boy, because it could be worth some money. According to PriceCharting, an original Game Boy system could be worth around $US384.

Cabbage Patch Kids dolls are more valuable if they’re from the ’80s, but ’90s versions could fetch around $US20 or $US30.

Wallocha/ullstein bild/Getty Images Cabbage Patch Kids dolls.

Cabbage Patch Kids from the late ’70s and early ’80s are much more valuable, but some versions from the ’90s have fetched around $US20 or $US30 each.

Power Ranger action figures are extremely valuable to collectors.

JOSHUA ROBERTS/AFP/Getty Images Power Ranger action figures.

Depending on the action figure, Power Rangers collectors will shell out a decent amount of money to get their hands on your old toy. A “White Tigerzord” Power Ranger from 1994 is currently being listed for $US45, while other models and collections could go for around $US100 to $US300.

Unopened Lego sets could be worth hundreds of dollars.

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Jay Leno holding a Lego set in the 1990s.

Lego bricks have been beloved by children for generations, but the ’90s saw a surge in the building blocks’ popularity. Unopened Lego sets from the ’90s could be worth around $US130.

Vinyl records including Nirvana’s “Bleach” re-release and a White Stripes single have fetched thousands at auction.

John Stillwell/PA Images Shoppers pack the Love Vinyl record shop in Hoxton, London.

While records from the 1970s and earlier are generally considered to be the most likely to get you rich today, there are a couple of ’90s records that could be worth a lot of cash. A marbled copy of Nirvana’s “Bleach” re-release from 1992 could go for $US1,500, while a rare early White Stripes single from 1998 was sold at auction for $US18,000.

Tamagotchi toys can be worth a lot of money.

While many Tamagotchi toys are practically worthless, some rare editions like the “Tamagotchi Ocean,” “Yasashii Blue,” or a white and red first-generation Tamagotchi could be worth hundreds of dollars.

Your Baby All Gone doll from 1996 could be worth $US80.

eBay/jenalynnyadlosky Baby All Gone doll with accessories from 1996.

The popular Baby All Gone, which could be fed and changed, is currently worth around $US80 on eBay. Your baby doll might be all gone, but isn’t the money worth it?

A ’90s-era Easy-Bake Oven can reportedly sell for up to $US300.

Matthew Simmons/Getty Easy-Bake Oven.

Easy-Bake Ovens were one the hottest – no pun intended – toy among children in the 1990s. The toy can reportedly sell for up to $US300 today, and we’ve found one version from 1994 going for around $US50 on eBay.

A Tickle Me Elmo doll could sell for around $US60.

James Keyser / Getty Images Tickle Me Elmo.

When Tickle Me Elmo hit the market in 1996, kids everywhere fell in love. A Tickle Me Elmo doll in its original box can be worth around $US60 today.

Some of the rarest My Little Pony dolls could be worth thousands.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images A My Little Pony.

While individual My Little Pony dolls from the 1990s can go for around $US20 to $US40, sets could be worth as much as $US100. Rare versions of the dolls from the late ’80s, however, have sold for as much as $US1,500.

Coca-Cola products and apparel usually sell for at least $US35 to $US60.

John van Hasselt/Sygma/Getty Images A woman shops for Coca-Cola apparel.

Coca-Cola products from any era tend to hold value, and items from the 1990s are no exception. Apparel and merchandise from the ’90s could hold a value of at least $US35 to $US60 on eBay.

Disney memorabilia and toys from the ’90s, also known as the Disney Renaissance, could sell for hundreds of dollars.

James Leynse/Corbis/Getty Images Toys inside the Disney Store.

Your old Disney toys could make you rich. “Toy Story” toys tend to hold a lot of value – a pair of Woody and Buzz toys is currently being listed for $US300, while a Wheezy penguin doll is being sold for $US278. The ’90s are commonly known as the Disney Renaissance, when popular films like “The Little Mermaid” and multiple Disney princess movies broke onto the scene. Therefore, it’s no wonder collectors want to get their hands on these toys.

