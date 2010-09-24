The 22 Most Valuable New York City Startups

The New York City tech scene is booming like never before, but there’s no getting around it: Silicon Valley is still the startup capital of the world.



According to our Digital 100 list, five of the world’s six most valuable tech startups are located in the San Francisco Bay area. Only three New York City startups are in the top 40.

But there are clear signs that New York tech is on the move. Outside the top 40, a full third of the biggest startups are in the city. And while there are certainly lots of companies in New York’s traditional area of strength, advertising, the city isn’t a one-trick pony any more: the four biggest startups are all consumer-facing companies.

Here’s the list. Click through for more information about how we arrived at our valuations:

TheLadders – $810 million Gilt Groupe – $750 million FreshDirect – $300 million Etsy – $300 million Vibrant Media – $275 million Thumbplay – $260 million Yodle – $250 million SecondMarket – $250 million Ideeli – $250 million Huffington Post – $200 million Tremor Media – $175 million Undertone Networks – $150 million Gawker Media – $150 million CafeMom – $150 million Buddy Media – $150 million Next Jump – $135 million Betaworks – $100 million Rent The Runway – $100 million RecycleBank – $100 million Media6Degrees – $100 million Foursquare – $100 million KickApps – $80 million Thrillist – $75 million

