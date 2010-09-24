The 22 Most Valuable New York City Startups

TheLadders office tour

The New York City tech scene is booming like never before, but there’s no getting around it: Silicon Valley is still the startup capital of the world.

According to our Digital 100 list, five of the world’s six most valuable tech startups are located in the San Francisco Bay area. Only three New York City startups are in the top 40.

But there are clear signs that New York tech is on the move. Outside the top 40, a full third of the biggest startups are in the city. And while there are certainly lots of companies in New York’s traditional area of strength, advertising, the city isn’t a one-trick pony any more: the four biggest startups are all consumer-facing companies.

Here’s the list. Click through for more information about how we arrived at our valuations:

  1. TheLadders – $810 million
  2. Gilt Groupe – $750 million
  3. FreshDirect – $300 million
  4. Etsy – $300 million
  5. Vibrant Media – $275 million
  6. Thumbplay – $260 million
  7. Yodle – $250 million
  8. SecondMarket – $250 million
  9. Ideeli – $250 million
  10. Huffington Post – $200 million
  11. Tremor Media – $175 million
  12. Undertone Networks – $150 million
  13. Gawker Media – $150 million
  14. CafeMom – $150 million
  15. Buddy Media – $150 million
  16. Next Jump – $135 million
  17. Betaworks – $100 million
  18. Rent The Runway – $100 million
  19. RecycleBank – $100 million
  20. Media6Degrees – $100 million
  21. Foursquare – $100 million
  22. KickApps – $80 million
  23. Thrillist – $75 million

