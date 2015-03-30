See what happens when colorblind people see colour for the first time ever

‘Colour For the Colorblind’ is a short documentary by Valspar. Valspar partnered with EnChroma, a company that specialises in making sunglasses for the colorblind, and gave colorblind people glasses that were able to help them experience colour for the first time.

These spectacular glasses range from $US325 to $US450 on the company’s website.

Video courtesy of Valspar

