Watch a terrifying video of the world's tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster, which hangs riders upside down at 165 feet in the air

A terrifying new ride that recently opened at an amusement park in the US has set a new record for the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster — a type of roller coaster that sends riders through one or more 90-degree drops and includes a free-fall — Condé Nast Traveller reports.

Based at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, Valravn — named after a corpse-eating raven from Danish folk stories — is a towering steel and copper structure at 223 feet tall.

Riders sit on a train across three rows of eight with their feet hanging in the air as the ride hurtles them along a 3,415-foot-long track at speeds of up to 75 mph.

In the 2 minutes 35 seconds of its course, the stomach-churning ride drops, twists, and turns the people on it completely upside down.

First, Valravn carries riders up a steep hill before perching them over the edge to look over the park and Lake Erie. Then it tosses them down a sharp drop at a vertical 90-degree angle, like this:

After that, riders barely have a chance to recover before they’re sent through the first of three — yes, three — huge inversions that turn them on their heads to leave them dangling upside down at 165 feet in the air.

Here’s what you would see if you were going through one of those loops:

The dizzying ride subsequently launches its subjects down yet another drop, this time without pausing, before hurling them through another two loops.

If you don’t feel sick yet, watch a frightening point-of-view video of the experience below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

