A cafe in Istanbul makes one of the most decadent chocolate desserts we've ever seen

Valonia Chocolate is a cafe in Istanbul that famous for an outrageously chocolatey dessert called islak kek. Literally translating to “wet cake,” Valonia’s islak kek is basically a chocolate-covered molten chocolate cake.

The best part: the delicious flow of chocolate when you cut into it.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Carl Mueller

