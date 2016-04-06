A cafe in Istanbul makes one of the most decadent chocolate desserts we've ever seen

Valonia Chocolate is a cafe in Istanbul that famous for an outrageously chocolatey dessert called islak kek. Literally translating to “wet cake,” Valonia’s islak kek is basically a chocolate-covered molten chocolate cake.
The best part: the delicious flow of chocolate when you cut into it.
Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Carl Mueller
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.