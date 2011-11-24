WATCH: French Protestors Battle Riot Police Over Nuclear Train

French riot police have battled with protestors near Valognes in north-western France as groups tried to block a train carrying nuclear waste reaching Germany.



The BBC reports 12 people have been arrested and police were forced to use tear gas.

The shipment of nuclear waste is the last from French nuclear company Areva to a treatment plant in Germany. Activists say the shipment presents environmental risks.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.