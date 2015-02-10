A top political analyst doesn't think the GOP's new 2016 strategy will work against Hillary

Jim Young/Reuters Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gives a speech at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014.

According to Greg Valliere, the chief political strategist of the Potomac Research Group, Hillary Clinton “has to be considered the favourite to win the presidency.”

Valliere made the proclamation in his daily “Morning Bullets” newsletter on Monday. He attributed Clinton’s frontrunner status in 2016 to the strengthening economy.

“What an amazing turnaround — the economy won’t be an albatross for Hillary; it probably will be an asset,” Valliere wrote.

In recent weeks, many top Republicans including several of the leading 2016 contenders have focused on income inequality, which was traditionally a Democratic talking point.

Valliere indicated he’s sceptical the GOP can come up with policies to address this issue and, as a result, predicted the message won’t work against Clinton.

“Republicans are now scrambling to come up with a narrative on the economy — yes, it could be better, but it might look even stronger a year from now,” Valliere explained. “Yes, there’s income inequality, but what specific policies would the GOP embrace on that front?”

