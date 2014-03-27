Here's Why 'President Hillary Clinton' Would Be Great For The Stock Market

Potomac Research Group’s Greg Valliere says having Hillary Clinton as president could be great for stocks.

The odds of another Clinton presidency, assuming the former senator and first lady runs, are strong, he says, because the Republican field remains weak. Plus, the GOP continues to struggle among key demographics, including Hispanics and young people.

He writes:

WHAT WOULD THIS MEAN FOR THE STOCK MARKET? The last time we had a pragmatic, pro-Wall Street Democrat in the White House — checkmated by a Republican Congress — equities surged by 150% over eight years, GDP growth averaged 3.8% and unemployment fell to 4.2%. We refer, of course, to the Bill Clinton presidency. THE KEY — DIVIDED GOVERNMENT: The stock market surged after Clinton’s first two years, when the Republicans captured both houses of Congress in the 1994 election. The Newt Gingrich revolution was largely hype, but the GOP thwarted Bill Clinton — as it would Hillary Clinton.

Hillary has remained coy on her plans. “I’m obviously thinking about all kinds of decisions,” she recently told Jimmy Kimmel.

