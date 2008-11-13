Valleywag To Become Section of Gawker.com

rumours are flying that Valleywag will be “shuttered.” It won’t. It will be consolidated into Gawker.



Gawker CEO Nick Denton foreshadowed this move in this sky-is-falling post this morning. Valleywag’s 1 million uniques will be worth more as part of a larger, easier-to-sell audience on Gawker. The posts will run in the main Gawker feed, and Valleywag’s front page and logo will remain (the site will live at both valleywag.com and www.valleywag.gawker.com, or a similar URL). Owen Thomas, the Valleywag, will not be canned.

