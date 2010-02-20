"We're Google, And We Can Kill You"

Here is a video that presents a satirical take on the whole Google Buzz privacy scandal.



We obviously can’t say which one, but yes, a source from one of Google’s long-time competitors sent this video to us.

That’s why they call it “Valleyfreude,” folks.

Watch:



(And here’s Valleyfreude, a 2007 music video by Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg’s sister, Randi) Valleyfreude (Failure Is Fun!) – Click here for another funny movie.

