"We're Google, And We Can Kill You"

Here is a video that presents a satirical take on the whole Google Buzz privacy scandal.
We obviously can’t say which one, but yes, a source from one of Google’s long-time competitors sent this video to us.
That’s why they call it “Valleyfreude,” folks.
Watch:
(And here’s Valleyfreude, a 2007 music video by Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg’s sister, Randi)Valleyfreude (Failure Is Fun!) – Click here for another funny movie.
