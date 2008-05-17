Valley VC David Sze's New Gig: BlackBerry Spokesmodel

We’ve always liked David Sze, the Greylock Partners VC who’s invested in Facebook, LinkedIn, Digg, Revision3, etc., and always responds to our emails. Thanks, David!



But now we’re more impressed! Who knew he had time for an extra (unpaid) job: Endorsing RIM’s (RIMM) BlackBerry? On our Facebook homepage this morning:

Sze’s celebrity endorsement is, of course, one of Facebook’s “Social Ads,” which it explains:

Clicking the ad brings you to RIM’s Facebook page. Side note: RIM says more than 1 million BlackBerry owners have downloaded the Facebook for BlackBerry app.

