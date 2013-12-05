People Are Loving This Picture Of Valley Tech Stars Hanging Out With 1990's Superstars

Silicon Valley had a 1990’s flashback, thanks to the musical and comedy tastes of Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff.

Benioff tweeted this picture of 1990’s superstars MC Hammer and Jerry Seinfeld hanging with Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, NextLesson CEO Dion Lim, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston and Nextdoor CEO Nirav Tolia.

MC Hammer performed during Benioff’s epic hours-long keynote at his company’s Dreamforce event in San Francisco a couple of weeks ago. He performed that night at a charity fundraising event for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. Seinfeld did a standup routine that night, too, according to a tweet sent by MC Hammer.

But the funny part of this photo was pointed out in a tweet by Stefan Lindsay, director of sales at startup Gtar, who commented:

Is it weird to anyone else that the only two people wearing suits in this photo are @JerrySeinfeld and @MCHammer?

