New Mexico: Just Like Silicon Valley, Minus The Startups, Money

How do you make a boring report on venture capital and startups more interesting? Focus on the outliers — funky stats that don’t mean much, but seem more compelling than the truth. Which is that VC money, and the startups that thrive on them, remain clustered around Silicon Valley.

Hence today’s reports about amazing gains places like New Mexico have made in terms of VC investment: The number of startups in the state have shot up 600% in the last 10 years. Less impressive are the raw numbers: New Mexico had 3 10 years ago. Now they have 21.

San Jose, meanwhile, has 669. Add in the San Francisco/Berkeley area and you get 972. Bonus weather report: It’s 66 degrees and mostly sunny in San Jose today.



