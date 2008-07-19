Valley Has Lost A Third Of Its Public Companies Since 2000

The number of public companies in the Silicon Valley has shrunk by a third since 2000, the San Jose Mercury News reports. That brings the total number to 260.



We’re surprised the shrinkage has been so modest. 2000 was the peak of the last bubble, of course, and in the aftermath, it seemed like most of the Valley was shut down or sold off. And it’s not as if many new companies have stepped in to take their place: There were no venture backed IPOs last quarter, for the first time in 30 years.

