Valley Firms To Yahoos: We're Happy To Hire You

Dow Jones’ Scott Morrison surveys Silicon Valley recruiters, who are licking their chops at the thought of a Yahoo exodus, which will come in two waves: The first will likely begin today, as YHOO is expected to shed 1,000 or more bodies; the second will come over time, as the MSFT deal becomes more likely.



“90 per cent of our clients are asking for Yahoo talent, particularly in the last two weeks,” said Bruce Brown, managing partner at executive search firm Daversa Partners.

Brown said recruiters have been targeting Yahoo employees for several months, but interest in the company’s 14,300 employees has increased in the wake of Microsoft’s proposed acquisition, which the software company hopes will give it the scale and technological prowess it needs to compete with Google Inc. (GOOG) in the Internet search and advertising market…

Silicon Valley companies are most interested in project managers, user interface designers, mobile applications developers and software designers who have experience with Apple’s Macintosh operating system, [an anonymous] recruiter said.

Of course, headhunters are already plenty familiar with Yahoo; we hear that most recently, they’ve been hard at work plucking off members of its dispirited sales team.

