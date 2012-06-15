Silicon Valley Pats Self on Back for Developing Tesla Electric Car

“Silicon Valley is the best in the world at everything it does,” says Elon Musk, the PayPal billionaire who funded and is now the chairman of Tesla Motors. This sort of smug satisfaction will no doubt only increase as the company’s $98,000 roadsters ship to celebrity mogul clients (the Governator, Larry and Sergey, George Clooney, Steve Jurvetson).

Yes, we admit it, we’d like to take a Tesla for a drive (or be rich and famous enough to get one in the mail). But if Silicon Valley folks are going to use the car as an excuse to crow about how environmentally enlightened they are, we need to point out that New York’s electric transportation system already carries several million people a day. BusinessWeek

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.