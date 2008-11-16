Valley Developer Gets Fired, Goes Postal, Kills Three

From the AP: Police were searching Saturday for a disgruntled engineer who allegedly gunned down three people at his former office building in Santa Clara a day earlier.



The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Jing Wu of Mountain View, who police say had been let go from semiconductor company SiPort Inc.

Two of the victims were identified as Sid Agrawal, SiPort chief executive officer, and Brian Pugh, the company’s vice president of operations. A woman was also killed in the Friday afternoon shooting…

Sellers described Wu as about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Investigators believe he fled the complex in a silver Mercury Mariner SUV.

”He could be anywhere,” Sellers said. ”He’s considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, don’t approach him, call the police.”

