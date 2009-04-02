Valley Bigwig McNamee To Distribute Own Concert Bootlegs Via Twitter

By day, Roger McNamee is a partner at Elevation Partners, the private equity firm that’s invested in Palm (PALM) and Forbes. By night, he is a wannabe rock god, playing in a band called Moonalice with former SNL band leader GE Smith.



In what could be a first for Twitter, Moonalice will distribute its own bootlegs live on Twitter during its record release concert this Friday. (Not an April Fools’ joke!)

“Immediately following each song during the show, Moonalice’s sound team will take that song’s audio, digitize it, upload it and “Tweet” about its availability—all before the group finishes playing the very next song,” the band announced today. “This is the first time that any artist has broadcast a concert in real time on the Twitter platform.”

In a statement, Twitter CEO Evan Williams said, “We are amazed by all the new ways people are using Twitter and what Moonalice is doing exemplifies this to the core. Twittering a live show is a new and profoundly cool way for a band to reach its fan base and beyond and we hope to see more of this as bands see the value of connecting to their audience in new ways.”

In addition to Smith (Saturday Night Live house band, Hall & Oates, Bob Dylan) and Sless (David Nelson Band, Phil Lesh & Friends), the band includes veteran players Pete Sears (Rod Stewart, John Lee Hooker, Jefferson Starship), Ann McNamee (Flying Other Brothers, Ann Atomic), Jimmy Sanchez (Boz Scaggs, Bonnie Raitt, Dr. John), Roger McNamee (Flying Other Brothers) and occasional seventh member Jack Casady (Jefferson aeroplane, Hot Tuna).

On April 14th, 2009, Moonalice will release their self-titled debut studio effort. The band entrusted legendary producer T Bone Burnett to help transform the highly regarded Moonalice live act into a gem of studio wizardry. Burnett (B.B. King, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Walk the Line soundtracks) recently won both “Record of the Year” and “Album of the Year” Grammy Awards for his work on Robert Plant & Alison Krauss’ Raising Sand.

