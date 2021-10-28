YouTuber star Valkyrae launched a skincare line that claims to protect against blue light rays. Experts are skeptical.

Rachell Hofstetter, known as gamer Valkyrae, released a line of skincare products to protect against blue light.

Dermatologists are skeptical about the line’s main selling point, as blue light from computers has not been proven to age your skin.

Researchers are still looking into whether light emitted from our phone and laptops damages the skin like the sun.

Rachell Hofstetter, better known by her gaming persona Valkyrae, recently launched a skincare line called RFLCT intended to protect fellow gamers from the blue light emitted from computer screens and phones.

“We’re really the first generation to have lifestyles like this, where we’re in front of screens all the time,” she told Stylecaster. “We don’t realize how things are affecting us in the long run.”

Blue light is typically emitted from screens like a laptop, computer monitor, or phone. Some studies suggest it could damage your skin in the long-term.

But reviewers and dermatologists voiced their skepticism about Hofstetter’s line, as studies are inconclusive about the actual impact of blue light on skin. Some said the brand is a “scam” that takes advantage of adolescents not knowing much about skincare.

“There is, at this time, inconclusive evidence as to whether or not screens can actually produce enough light to cause serious skin damage,” Shari Marchbein, a New York-based dermatologist, told the Washington Post. “A lot of companies are focusing on blue light protection because we know this comes from sun exposure, even if the evidence pointing toward devices isn’t as clear.”

Joanna Coles, cofounder of Ideavation Labs, which works with Hofstetter, released a statement to the Washington Post responding to the criticism.

“On RFLCT’s homepage we include references to academic studies citing the impact of blue light on the skin. Anyone with a computer should read these. It’s hard enough for young women to start a business in a male dominated economy. I am confident that if a male gamer had come up with RFLCT he would have been roundly applauded.”

Dermatologists say you should protect your skin from the sun, but studies have not found whether or not screens damage your skin

Prolonged sun exposure can be damaging to the skin, causing wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and other signs of aging. Blue light is a part of the visible light spectrum and can also be damaging, particularly for people with darker skin who are more prone to hyperpigmentation.

“Studies are ongoing and we need more information to understand exactly how blue light affects the skin, but current information does show increased inflammation and degradation of collagen from blue light exposure,” Dr. Michele Farber, a dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group in Philadelphia, told Insider. “This can cause wrinkling and laxity as collagen breaks down.”

However, researchers are still looking into whether or not the blue light emitted from our phones and laptops does similar damage to skin.

A 2019 study on individuals who are prone to hyperpigmentation, exposed participants to the equivalent of eight hours of blue light exposure from a bright computer screen for five days on one side of their face, while shielding the other. The results found there were no changes to the skin after exposure to blue light from a screen.

If you want to protect your skin from light damage, protect it from the sun with SPF products

While skincare studies on blue light are inconclusive, UV damage is a very real concern for dermatologists. Farber recommends everyone uses sunscreen daily.

“Iron oxides are a great way to protect against blue light,” Farber said. “This is an additional ingredient added into sunscreen in conjunction with UV blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, and is most commonly found in tinted sunscreens.”