Everyone Is Completely Obsessed With France's New First Lady

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty

Now that the boring stuff about the French election is out of the way, lets move onto the important business — the new first lady.Valerie Trierweiler is Hollande’s 47-year-old political journalist girlfriend (nope, they’re not married), who has kids from a previous marriage and — the horror — plans to continue working as a journalist (yes, there’s already been a “imagine if they were American” op-ed in the Chicago Tribune).



She’s even earnt the nicknamed the “rottweiler” in the press (UMP deputy Lionnel Luca once added “and that is insulting to the dog” — he was later berated by Sarkozy himself)

She’s certainly something of a contrast to Sarkozy’s beau, ex-model and singer-songwriter Carla Bruni, who provoked anger and bewilderment earlier this year by being turned into a 6-foot-tall bronze statue of a peasant worker in Paris.

Trierweiler has given one of her first interview since the election to The Times of London (unfortunately, it’s behind a paywall).

“I read this morning that Valérie Trierweiler interests the Anglo-Saxon press, the woman who is succeeding Carla Bruni,” she tells Charles Bremner. “When I read that I have to say to myself ‘ah, oui, c’est vrai‘.”

