Valerie Plame Hypothetically, Possibly, Could Have Been A Spy

The woman whose identity disclosure sent Scooter Libby to prison cannot say she’s a spy.



You know, if she was one.

The 2nd Circuit ruled yesterday that Valerie Plame Wilson’s First Amendment rights are not being violated by the CIA in their refusal to allow her to “publish information about her possible pre-2002 service with the Agency.”

Wilson’s memior is Fair Game: My Life as a Spy.

CIA agents are required to sign a secrecy argreement that forbids them from disclosing classified information and granting the CIA the right to review all books that contain intelligence data.

Wilson argued that the dates were already public because she received a list of her dates of service on CIA letterhead that eventually became part of the congressional record. The Court found that, even if the CIA was remiss in not classifying the letter, it was Wilson, not the CIA, who caused it to become public.

The first footnote to the Court’s opinion states that, “All references…to Ms. Wilson’s possible pre-2002 Agency affilation are hypothetical and should not be understood to confirn or deny any information on that subject.”

Plame Opinion



