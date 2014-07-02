Top Obama Adviser Dismisses Shrine To Herself As 'Gag Gift'

Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to President Barack Obama, has a unique item of herself in her office: a photo of herself with three figurines bowing down in worship in front of it.

The photo drew attention after Jarrett’s “Meet the Press” interview Sunday — and Jarrett posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon assuring her supporters the display was simply a novelty item.

“Don’t worry friends, it was a gag gift,” Jarrett wrote, pivoting to some White House messaging about the economy.

“Us strong women don’t need worship,” she continued, “just an economy for the 21st century. #WomenSucceed.”

Business Insider directly reached out to Jarrett for comment on the nature of the photo. A White House press officer responded by pointing to Jarrett’s tweet.

Correction (1:36 p.m.): An earlier version of this story said the frame was on Jarrett’s desk.

