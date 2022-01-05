Valerie Bertinelli reveals her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen’s final words before he died of cancer

Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen attend the APLA 6th Commitment to Life Concert Benefit in Universal City, California. Ron Galella/Getty Images

Valerie Bertinelli discusses her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen’s death in her forthcoming memoir.

She and Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, spent every day in the hospital with him, according to People.

“‘I love you’ are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me,” she writes.

In her forthcoming memoir, Valerie Bertinelli describes the final moments she spent with her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen before he died of cancer.

In an excerpt of “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” published by People on Tuesday, the 61-year-old actress says that she and Eddie’s 30-year-old son, Wolfgang Van Halen, spent every day in the hospital with the guitarist during his final weeks. Eddie’s other loved ones were there too, including his second wife, Janie Liszewski, and his brother, Alex Van Halen.

“Maybe next time. Maybe next time, we’ll get it right,” Bertinelli recalls saying through tears to Eddie before he died at 65 on October 6, 2020.

Bertinelli writes that Wolfgang called her on the morning of October 6 to report that his father’s breathing had “changed” and asked her to rush to the hospital. His death came in “slow motion,” she says.

“‘I love you’ are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me, and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing,” Bertinelli writes.

The room remained silent for 20 minutes after Eddie died, Bertinelli remembers. But then, the mood shifted. They all started sharing stories about the musician and “cracking up.”

“We laugh — and it is so much better than crying,” she writes.

Bertinelli and Eddie got married in 1981, and 10 years later, the couple welcomed their son.

They divorced in 2007 and both remarried other people — Eddie wed Janie Liszewski in 2009, and Bertinelli married Tom Vitale in 2011 — but remained friends, growing closer after the musician received his diagnosis.

Eddie ended his marriage with Liszewski in 2020, and Bertinelli filed for legal separation from Vitale in November, a year after her ex-husband’s death. However, she says that the decision was unrelated to Eddie.

“We grew apart,” she explains of herself and Vitale in her memoir, as reported by People.“The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed.”

And while Bertinelli writes that there was “no chance” she and Eddie were going to get back together, even as both of their marriages were struggling, she acknowledges that “if one of us were to open up, the other one would too.” She wasn’t interested in getting “into that,” she adds in her memoir.

“I can’t explain the feelings Ed and I had for each other,” Bertinelli writes, continuing, “Who really knows had he not died. I doubt it. I loved him more than I know how to explain and there’s nothing sexual about it. It was more than that. And Ed and I understood that.”

She adds: “There is no greater love than what we had between the two of us and with that, we made this beautiful son.”

“Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” will be published on January 18, 2022.