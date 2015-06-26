Fashion designers are trying to get you wear high-end fanny packs

You wanna know what’s all the rage in Paris right now? Fanny packs.

On the first day of the spring 2016 men’s collections in the City of Light, no less esteemed or trendsetting a fashion house than Valentino sent a handful of fanny packs down the runway. These came in the traditional shape (that flat-topped ellipse that’s pinched at both ends), but they also proved pretty interesting boiled down to the spare form of leather envelopes on belts.

But Valentino wasn’t an isolated incident. A fanny pack, slung across the chest instead of around the waist, was included as an accessory in the Lemaire show, below left. (It’s important to note that the designer, Christophe Lemaire, used to be the artistic director at Hermès, a company that knows how to sell a bag.) It also showed up in a slightly newer form — with the actual bag portion folded over the strap — at the Carven presentation.

And if you’re not keen on the idea of carrying around your keys and other essentials in a fanny pack just yet, give it time. These things won’t be in stores until next spring, so you have a while to warm up to the idea.

