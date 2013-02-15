18 Gifts Your Valentine Will Actually Use

Store aisles are busting at the seams with heart-themed everything right now. So many choices! It almost makes itmore difficult to find the perfect gift. Well, fret not. Our curated Valentine’s Day gift guide is filled with suggestions for everyone on your list.



For Your Woman

1. Feeling daring? The Hanky Panky: I Luv You Box Signature Lace Low Rise Thongs ($54 at Bare Necessities) are the perfect combination of naughty and nice. The adorable red “I LUV U” box contains three pairs of the brand’s famous “world’s most comfortable thong” in eye-catching colours, such as pink, hot pink and yellow. (Through February 25, get 20 per cent off your order and free shipping with Bare Necessities coupons.)

2. For something a little less racy but equally as bright, the buttery-soft Leather Tassle Clutch ($29.95 at Gap) is a great statement-making option. The clutch, available in neon pink, yellow, orange and blue, is the perfect size for her smartphone, a billfold and a few other small essentials. (Shopping tip: Free shipping is available on all purchases over $50 with Gap sales.)

3. If she loves flowers, but you don’t want to do the same ol’, same ol’, a Valentine’s Day Photo Flower Tin ($49.99 at Goodie Tins) is a great choice. It can be personalised with two to four photos and is overflowing with 24 beautiful pink roses. (Through February 12, use the coupon code love to get 20 per cent off your order.)

4. Your makeup girl will love this eye palette inspired by the film Beautiful Creatures. The fabulous Pur MineralsBeautiful Creatures Kit ($39 at Ulta) comes with eight eye shadows, a universal sheer-pink lip gloss, black eyeliner, brush and mirror. Perfect for your very own beauty queen!

5. Every woman would love precious jewels for Valentine’s Day, but if a big splurge is not in the cards this year, give her somewhere special to hang the bling she already owns. The Sculpted Jewelry Catchall ($29.95 at RedEnvelope) is a lovely ornamental piece that will look beautiful on any dresser and will allow her to admire her precious jewelry every day. Rings and bracelets can be hung from the tree leaves and bird tails, while earrings and brooches can rest in the base. (Save 15 per cent with RedEnvelope discounts.)

6. If she loves a great manicure, the Nailene SensatioNail Starter Kit ($49.98 at Walmart) in raspberry wine is the ideal gift. This easy-to-use set will give her a long-lasting salon-quality gel manicure right at home, and the deep red is the perfect shade for your romantic night out. This is also a gentle hint that she might be spending too much money on salon manicures!

For Your Man

1. If you’re an Instagrammer like me, you have loads of family pictures that only live on Instagram or other social-media spots. CanvasPop can make a canvas print from any photo, but what I think makes the company truly special is its gorgeous Photo Collage portraits ($90 for a 12-by-12-inch print). CanvasPop made one for me from a dozen Instagram photos, and it’s truly a work of art. This is a special gift that he’ll cherish, whether he hangs it in the office as a reminder of home or in his man cave. (Through February 17, save 25 per cent on your print with CanvasPop coupons.)

2. A tie is a tie is a tie, right? Well, not always. I was so excited to discover the Hidden Message Tie ($49.95 at RedEnvelope) because it’s special and intimate to both the giver and receiver. On the face of it, this 100 per cent silk tie with tonal diagonal stripes is a stunner. But what’s extra cool is the little pocket in the back where you can place secret little love notes (25 heart-shaped love notes are included) for him to discover. The tie comes in a beautiful box that also includes a polished-nickel heart charm that says, “Here is my heart, guard it well,” and your name or initials (up to six characters) can be engraved on the back.

3. Satisfy his sweet tooth with a scrumptious Valentine’s Day Cookie Pie ($19 from Barbara’s Cookie Pies). If you’ve never had a cookie pie, your first time won’t be your last! The pies are available in 15 different delicious flavours like key lime macadamia, toffee almond and peanut butter cup. Yum! (Through February 28, get free gift wrap with your purchase thanks to Barbara’s Cookie Pies coupons.)

4. For a personalised Valentine, make your own Datevitation (starting at $20). Datevitations are customisable coupon books that you design yourself and fill with dates ideas and intimate moments. Your ideas are paired with cool colour illustrations depicting the dates you suggest. If you’re in need of a few hints, the Datevitation library is chock-full of hundreds of ideas from stargazing to skydiving. (Get $10 off your purchase with Datevitation coupons.)

5. If you’re feeling extra-spicy, let him know it with a secret Pantygram ($24.95) sent to the office. He’ll receive a discreet black envelope containing a pair of heart-shaped panties with a personalised gold note attached. This will direct him to go online to view the remainder of his message (you will be notified by email once he opens it). What to say? It’s totally up to you! (Score $5 off with Send a Pantygram coupons.)

For Your Little Sweethearts

1. Your baby isn’t old enough to read, but he or she will love the I Love You: My First Taggies Book ($10.39 at Amazon). It’s soft and covered in tags for your baby to touch and tug, and the story tells of bears showing how much they care for one another. When my daughter was a baby, she couldn’t get enough of her Taggies book. It’s the perfect valentine for your wee one.

2. Another wonderful gift for the young ones is Everyone Says I Love You ($12.99) from Chicago-based luxury children’s boutique Odile. This stunning pop-up book with images from around the world helps you teach them how to say “I love you” in six different languages.

3. If your girls are into jewelry, they’ll love the sweet Valentine’s pendants from TarryTiles on Etsy. They’re handmade from Scrabble tiles, and you can even specify which letter you would like used. The tiles feature your choice of bees, hedgehogs and other cute designs, and they’re $5.99 each. You can use an existing chain or purchase one for $1.99.

4. The cuddly monkeys, hedgehogs, cats, hippos and others from Monkeez & Friends ($7.99 each) are not only adorable, but they also present an opportunity for you to discuss charity with your kids, as 10 per cent of each purchase is donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, Samaritan’s Purse and Best Friends Animal Society. Each toy has a tag with a link directing kids to videos about each charity. Then, children can personally select which charity they’d like to contribute to.

5. Let the boys get grimy (though my daughter loves these toys, too!) with Moose Toys Trash Pack ($11.99 at Toys R Us). These gross-looking toys are named after all the nasty bits you might find in the trash and are sure to be a perfectly repulsive Valentine’s Day surprise!

6. Who needs the tooth fairy when you have the Valentine’s fairy? While the kids are asleep, place Heart Mirrors($10.99 at Wall Pops) all around their room. Each kit includes 27 heart stickers that are easy to apply and remove.

7. Another fun surprise is to set the breakfast table with personalised Placemats ($9.95 each at Frecklebox). Your kid will be delighted to have his or her very own mat! If you’re not familiar, Frecklebox is a site that offers countless personalised items that are high-quality but also reasonably priced (this is what I’m getting every kid I know for Christmas!). (Get 15 per cent off with Frecklebox coupons.)

