Single On Valentine's Day? Try And Score A Date With One Of The Most Eligible Bachelorettes In Sports

Valentine’s Day is a bummer if you don’t have a significant other.But don’t feel so bad, some of the best female athletes in the world are also riding solo this Valentine’s Day.
They’re beautiful, physically fit, and (most of the time) rich.
Plus they love sports.
Think you have a shot?
Age: 27
Pros: Vonn got divorced earlier this year, so that might take a while to recover from. But she's still the best in the world at her sport, and probably the best American skier of all time.
Dating History: She recently divorced her ski coach husband Thomas Vonn.
Age: 29
Pros: She leaps tall hurdles in a single bound, she's willing to pose semi-nude in ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue, and she goes speed dating.
Dating History: Besides speed dating and talking to ESPN about it? Nothing to speak of.
Age: 30
Pros: She's an American hero for her dominating goalkeeping display in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals against Brazil. Plus she's way more popular than you realised, as evidenced by her epic run to the final four of 'Dancing With The Stars.'
Dating History: Who knows. But definitely not her DWTS partner Maksim.
Age: 29
Pros and cons: She's a Swiss Army knife of awesomeness. She's a cage fighter, a model, and an action star.
Dating History: She dated fellow MMA fighter Kit Cope.
Age: 33
Pros: She's beautiful and knows everything there is to know about sports. What else do you need?
Dating History: rumours say she's going out with actor Josh Hopkins. But we'll go ahead and refuse to believe that until there's some more substantial reporting.
Age: 25
Pros: Not only does she golf better than you, but she makes more money than you. She's one of the highest-earning pro athletes on the planet, making a cool $5.5 million last year.
Dating History: Some guy named Tarik Can.
Age: 36
Pros: She fiery, so fiery that she reportedly got in a feud with ESPN's other popular, good-looking female reporter, Erin Andrews, when she first joined the company.
Dating History: Fellow ESPNer Matthew Barnaby.
Age: 27
Pros: She's in insanely good shape, and has managed to find the best form of her career at an age when most tennis stars are considered old.
Dating History: No one knows, not even Google.
Age: 28
Pros: Gulbis' prime as a golfer seems to have come and gone. But she's got plenty of other skills to fall back on. She's done a photo shoot for FHM and appeared on 'Celebrity Apprentice.'
Dating History: She was rumoured to be part of a golf power couple with Dustin Johnson, but that was quickly squashed last year. She also dated Ben Roethlisberger at one point.
Age: 47
Pros: She known more about football than you do. Plus she's skilled in the art of brushing off creepy old men (namely, Joe Namath) when they try and hit on her.
Dating history: A mystery. But we do know she's a single mother.
Age: 25
Pros: She once dated goofy NBA player Robin Lopez, which could be a sign of trouble. But she seems to have endured the rough-and-tumble world of child stardom and come out the other side relatively normal.
Dating History: Lopez.
Age: 30
Pros: She runs in some pretty ridiculous social circles. Her buddies include Ciara and Kim Kardashian. That should make for some fun double dates.
Dating History: Rapper and actor Common.
Age: 25
Pros: She might be the single most dominant athlete on Earth. Too bad we only get to see her once every four years for the Women's World Cup.
Dating History: Come on now, who knows.
