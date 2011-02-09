20 Crazy Facts About Customer Spending And Valentine's Day

Photo: FatallyFeminine via Flickr
More than half of the U.S. population celebrates Valentine’s Day, so it’s a real money maker for all of the businesses involved.”Valentine’s Day is definitely one of the holidays we sell the most for,” Randi Weintraub, general manager of a Hallmark in New York City, tells College Media Network. The holiday is second only to Christmas in card sales, and total holiday spending is expected to be $15.7 billion this year.
How are consumers spending on their sweeties next week?
53% of women in America would dump their boyfriends if they did not get them anything for Valentine's Day
The average U.S. consumer is expected to spend $116.21 on Valentine's Day gifts, meals, and entertainment
Colleagues don't get much love: Consumers will spend an average of $6.30 on friends, $4.97 on classmates and teachers, and $3.41 on coworkers.
More than nine million pet owners are expected to buy gifts for their pets this Valentine's Day; the average person will spend $5.04 on them
An estimated 198 million roses were produced for Valentine's Day in 2010; about 110 million roses, mostly red, will be sold and delivered within a three-day time period this year
People will spend $1.7 billion on flowers this Valentine's Day -- 73% are bought by men, 27% by women
About 8 billion candy hearts will be produced this year; that's enough candy to stretch from Rome, Italy to Valentine, Arizona 20 times and back again
Spending on jewelry is expected to reach $3.5 billion this holiday; 17.3% of people are likely to buy it
According to a Durex survey, condom sales are highest around Valentine's Day -- 20 to 30% more than usual
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.