20 Crazy Facts About Customer Spending And Valentine's Day

Alyson Shontell
eat candy valentine heart

Photo: FatallyFeminine via Flickr

More than half of the U.S. population celebrates Valentine’s Day, so it’s a real money maker for all of the businesses involved.”Valentine’s Day is definitely one of the holidays we sell the most for,” Randi Weintraub, general manager of a Hallmark in New York City, tells College Media Network. The holiday is second only to Christmas in card sales, and total holiday spending is expected to be $15.7 billion this year.

How are consumers spending on their sweeties next week?

53% of women in America would dump their boyfriends if they did not get them anything for Valentine's Day

Source: CT News

The average U.S. consumer is expected to spend $116.21 on Valentine's Day gifts, meals, and entertainment

Source: 2011 U.S. National Retail Federation survey

32% of consumers plan to do their Valentine's Day shopping online

Source: 2011 eBillme survey

Men spend double what women spend on Valentine's day: $158.71 compared to $75.79

Source: 2011 U.S. National Retail Federation survey

Women prefer a gift after a nice dinner, while most men prefer gifts first thing in the morning

Source: About.com via statistics from the National Confectioners Association.

Colleagues don't get much love: Consumers will spend an average of $6.30 on friends, $4.97 on classmates and teachers, and $3.41 on coworkers.

Source: 2011 U.S. National Retail Federation survey

141 million Valentine's Day cards are exchanged worldwide

Source: Hallmark

52.1% will buy cards, the most popular Valentine's Day gift.

Source: 2011 U.S. National Retail Federation survey

More than nine million pet owners are expected to buy gifts for their pets this Valentine's Day; the average person will spend $5.04 on them

Source: Wisebread, 2011 U.S. National Retail Federation survey

An estimated 198 million roses were produced for Valentine's Day in 2010; about 110 million roses, mostly red, will be sold and delivered within a three-day time period this year

Source: US Census Bureau and AboutFlowers Data

People will spend $1.7 billion on flowers this Valentine's Day -- 73% are bought by men, 27% by women

Source: 2011 U.S. National Retail Federation survey

15% of U.S. women send themselves flowers on Valentine's Day

Source: CT News and Wisebread

Chocolate and candy sales reach profits of $1,011 billion during Valentine's season

Source: MSNBC

36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate will be sold for Valentine's Day this year

Source: Candy.about.com

About 8 billion candy hearts will be produced this year; that's enough candy to stretch from Rome, Italy to Valentine, Arizona 20 times and back again

Source: About.com via statistics from the National Confectioners Association.

24.3 pounds of candy per capita were consumed by Americans in 2009

Source: Census Bureau News

Spending on jewelry is expected to reach $3.5 billion this holiday; 17.3% of people are likely to buy it

Source: 2011 US National Retail Federation survey

11% of Americans will be engaged on Valentine's Day

Source: 2011 U.S. National Retail Federation survey

According to a Durex survey, condom sales are highest around Valentine's Day -- 20 to 30% more than usual

Source: Wisebread, and Advertising Age

More at-home pregnancy tests are sold in March than in any other month

Source: Wisebread and Nielsen

For more on this Hallmark holiday and other marketing schemes, don't miss...

10 Sneaky Marketing Tricks That Got You Hooked >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.