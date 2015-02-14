33 movies to watch on Valentine's Day that even guys will like

If you forgot to make dinner reservations for Valentine’s Day this year, don’t worry — there are plenty of ways to create romance besides a fancy dinner.

We recommend having a night in with your significant other: make dinner and watch a romantic movie together.

Since no one wants to sit through “The Notebook” again, we’ve put together a list of great romantic movies that everyone will enjoy.

“Annie Hall” (1977)

Why you want to watch it:

The characters are as real as they come — pulling you instantly into the story. There’s a mix of comedy and soul-searching that’s makes this movie a great choice for anyone.

DVD: $US14.98 $US7.44

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US7.99

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

Why you want to watch it:

This movie tackles the age-old question: can men and women truly be friends?

Plus, the diner scene.

DVD: $US14.98 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US7.99

“Groundhog Day (1993)”

Why you want to watch it:

Because there’s nothing better on Valentine’s Day than a Bill Murray movie.

DVD: $US14.99 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US7.99

“Moonrise Kingdom” (2012)

Why you want to watch it:

If you can’t stomach movies like “The Notebook,” this Wes Anderson movie is a quirky alternative.

And it will definitely take you back to those summer camp days.

DVD: $US14.98 $US9.01

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US9.99

“It Happened One Night” (1934)

Why you want to watch it:

Your classic American screwball comedy: a socialite falls in love with a reporter (aka Clark Gable.)

Gable’s character takes off his shirt at one point, revealing that he’s not wearing an undershirt. There’s an urban legend that this scene caused the sales of men’s undershirts to decline significantly.

DVD: $US14.99 $US9.09

“Fever Pitch” (2005)

Why you want to watch it:

This movie is as American rom-com as it gets: Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon and baseball.

DVD: $US14.98 $US4.96

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US9.99

“Notting Hill” (1999)

Why you want to watch it:

In short, “bloody damned good. The perfect date flick,” according to Cranky Critic.

Although this looks like another one of those click flicks, it’s filled with witty dialogue and fresh characters.

DVD: $US12.98 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US8.99

“The Princess Bride” (1987)

Why you want to watch it:

“Get back, witch!”

“I’m not a witch, I’m your wife!”

Enough said.

DVD: $US19.98 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US12.99

“10 Thing I Hate About You” (1999)

Why you want to watch it:

Classic Shakespeare meets charming Heath Ledger.

Fair warning: your heart might burst during that scene when Ledger sings “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” at the soccer field.

DVD: $US14.99 $US9.67

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US3.99

“Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)

Why you want to watch it:

A sharp movie with a talented cast. And the chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence is incredible.

DVD: $US29.98 $US7.99

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US8.99

“Hitch” (2005)

Why you want to watch it:

Will Smith is that rare breed who can pull off both rom-coms like “Hitch” and sci-fi flicks like “iRobot.”

DVD: $US14.99 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US7.99 to $US8.99

“Definitely, Maybe” (2008)

Why you want to watch it:

Ryan Reynolds’ character, who is going through a divorce, tells his 11 year old daughter about his past loves in flashbacks.

DVD: $US9.99 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US8.99

“Casablanca” (1942)

Why you want to watch it:

World War II, a great romance, and endless witticisms. We don’t really need to pump this one up too much.

Fun fact: this movie was released before World War II ended.

DVD: $US14.99 $US10.99

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US8.99

“500 Days of Summer” (2009)

Why you want to watch it:

A nonlinear, honest telling of Summer and Tom’s romance, and it’s end.

DVD: $US14.98 $US4.73

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US9.99

“High Fidelity” (2000)

Why you want to watch it:

“Watching ‘High Fidelity’, I had the feeling I could walk out of the theatre and meet the same people on the street — and want to, which is an even higher compliment,” noted film critic Roger Ebert said.

DVD: $US19.99 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US17.99

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008)

Why you want to watch it:

We guarantee that you will literally laugh out loud several times throughout the movie. Maybe even to the point of tears.

DVD: $US12.98 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US9.99

“Lost in Translation” (2003)

Why you want to watch it:

Because sometimes the strangers you meet in a Tokyo hotel understand you better than the people in your “real” life.

DVD: $US19.98 $US7.99

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US12.99

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004)

Why you want to watch it:

Don’t let Jim Carrey turn you off from this. The movie is weird, free, and full of humanity and love.

Fair warning: if you’re looking for a rom-com, skip this.

DVD: $US14.98 $US9.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US12.99

“There’s Something About Mary” (1998)

Why you want to watch it:

“A giddy symphony of rude and raucous low humour,” Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan wrote.

DVD: $US19.99 $US4.99

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US9.99

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011)

Why you want to watch it:

“Pity the crowds expecting another cute comedy like “Date Night” who wind up at ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’ It will be like asking for a burger and getting served escargot,” wrote Kyle Smith.

DVD: $US5.97 $US4.99

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US12.99

“An Officer and a Gentleman” (1982)

Why you want to watch it:

It’s both a love story, and the story of how to become a man.

DVD: $US14.96 $US8.75

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US14.99

“Say Anything” (1989)

Why you want to watch it:

It’s the classic John Cusack movie. AKA the “one where he holds the boom box.”

DVD: $US14.99 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US3.99 to $US4.99

“Jerry Maguire” (1996)

Why you want to watch it:



“Smartly written and boasting a sensational cast, Cameron Crowe’s shrewdly observed third feature also gives Tom Cruise one of his very best roles,” writes Variety’s Todd McCarthy.

DVD: $US14.99 $US4.99

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US12.99

“True Romance” (1993)

Why you want to watch it:

“…a pulpy good time that holds up remarkably well two decades after its theatrical release…” writes David Nusair.

DVD: $US12.97 $US7.66

Amazon Instant Video: $US9.99

“Don Jon” (2013)

Why you want to watch it:

“Really, ‘Don Jon’ could have – should have – gone on another 20 minutes. Then again, when was the last time you felt that about a romantic comedy? Or any movie?,” writes the Newark Star Ledger’s Stephen Whitty.

DVD: $US19.99 $US12.48

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US12.99

“Chasing Amy” (1997)

Why you want to watch it:

“As Chasing Amy redefines the boy-meets-girl formula for a culture where anything goes, including perhaps another boy or girl, it thrives on Smith’s dry, deadpan direction,” writes Janet Maslin.

DVD: $US14.98 $US6.59

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US12.99

“Intolerable Cruelty” (2003)

Why you want to watch it:

“Here’s an anomaly: a comedy about smart people,” writes Richard Corliss.

DVD: $US9.99 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US13.99

“Slumdog Millionaire” (2008)

Why you want to watch it:

“Romantic, action-packed and always held together by an intriguing social conscience, Slumdog Millionaire is a rapturous crowd pleaser,” writes Bob Mondello.

DVD: $US14.98 $US4.99

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US12.99

“Walk the Line” (2005)

Why you want to watch it:

“Phoenix is terrific in Walk the Line – – the actor’s taciturn, brooding persona dovetails beautifully with the role – – but it’s his scenes opposite Witherspoon that give the movie its real spark,” writes Rene Rodriguez.

DVD: $US14.98 $US4.99

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US12.99

“I Love You, Man” (2009)

Why you want to watch it:

It’s a feel-good bromance movie.

DVD: $US14.99 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US7.99

“American Beauty” (1999)

Why you want to watch it:

This one’s a bit on the serious end: sour wit, a brilliant cast, and painfully real.

DVD: $US14.99 $US5.00

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US7.99

“How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” (2003)

Why you want to watch it:

You want to hate it, but it’s so great that it’s impossible.

DVD: $US5.97 $US5.90

Amazon Instant Video: from $US2.99 to $US14.99

“Her” (2013)

Why you want to watch it:

A man falls in love with his operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) in a not-so-distant future. And the visuals are beautiful.

DVD: $US11.98 $US8.49

Amazon Instant Video: from $US6.99 to $US9.99

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

