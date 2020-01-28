It takes an average of 3 minutes and 16 seconds to solve this Valentine's Day puzzle — how long does it take you?

Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.uk Can you spot the bear holding the heart?

Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away – and here’s a new puzzle to celebrate.

Holidaycottages.co.uk designed a puzzle that takes the average person 3 minutes and 16 seconds to solve.

You’re looking for the one bear that’s holding a heart, instead of a bow and arrow.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching – do you have your gifts all sorted out?

To help get you in the Valentine’s mood, Holidaycottages.co.uk created a puzzle especially for the most romantic day of the year.

Here’s the “beary” cute puzzle. Search for the bear that’s holding a heart in his little paws.

Ready?

Did you find him?

Need a hint?

Look in the bottom right corner.

Keep scrolling …

Last chance to keep looking …

Here’s the answer.

It takes the average person 3 minutes and 16 seconds to find the bear holding a heart – did you beat that time?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.