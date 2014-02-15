Here Are The Most Streamed Love Songs On Spotify During Valentine's Day

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Houston has topped Spotify’s most played love songs on Valentine’s Day for the past three years.

We asked Spotify to send over the top love songs getting streamed on Valentine’s Day.

They took a look at the past three Valentine’s Days for us pulling together the top songs played among “Valentine’s Day” or “Love” playlists.

Here’s what they sent back:

1. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

2. Make You Feel My Love – Adele

3. Just The Way You Are – Bruno Mars

4. I Won’t Give Up – Jason Mraz

5. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing – Armageddon – The Album

6. I Want To Know What Love Is – Foreigner

7. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You – Bryan Adams

8. Love On Top – Beyonce

9. We Found Love – Rihanna

10. My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme from “Titanic”) – Celine Dion

11. A Thousand Years – Various Artists

12. You’re Still The One – Shania Twain

13. Love You Like A Love Song – Selena Gomez & The Scene

14. Endless Love – Various Artists

15. I Knew I Loved You – Savage Garden

To give some context on what songs are streaming the most this year, Spotify also sent over a list of love songs that have increased in streaming the most this week.

Note that Houston is at the top again.

1. Greatest Love of All – Whitney Houston – up 246%

2.One Sweet Day – Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men – up 234%

3. I Swear – All-4-One – up 196%

4. When A Man Loves A Woman – Percy Sledge – up 187%

5. Far Away – Nickelback – up 181%

6. Love Song – The Cure – up 156%

7. No Air – Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown – up 150%

8. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You – Bryan Adams – up 131%

9.We Belong Together – Mariah Carey – up 113%

10. Say You, Say Me – Lionel Richie – up 97%

