Here Are The Most Streamed Love Songs On Spotify During Valentine's Day

We asked Spotify to send over the top love songs getting streamed on Valentine’s Day.
They took a look at the past three Valentine’s Days for us pulling together the top songs played among “Valentine’s Day” or “Love” playlists.
Here’s what they sent back:
1. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston
2. Make You Feel My Love – Adele
3. Just The Way You Are – Bruno Mars
4. I Won’t Give Up – Jason Mraz
5. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing – Armageddon – The Album
6. I Want To Know What Love Is – Foreigner
7. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You – Bryan Adams
8. Love On Top – Beyonce
9. We Found Love – Rihanna
10. My Heart Will Go On (Love Theme from “Titanic”) – Celine Dion
11. A Thousand Years – Various Artists
12. You’re Still The One – Shania Twain
13. Love You Like A Love Song – Selena Gomez & The Scene
14. Endless Love – Various Artists
15. I Knew I Loved You – Savage Garden
To give some context on what songs are streaming the most this year, Spotify also sent over a list of love songs that have increased in streaming the most this week.
Note that Houston is at the top again.
1. Greatest Love of All – Whitney Houston – up 246%
2.One Sweet Day – Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men – up 234%
3. I Swear – All-4-One – up 196%
4. When A Man Loves A Woman – Percy Sledge – up 187%
5. Far Away – Nickelback – up 181%
6. Love Song – The Cure – up 156%
7. No Air – Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown – up 150%
8. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You – Bryan Adams – up 131%
9.We Belong Together – Mariah Carey – up 113%
10. Say You, Say Me – Lionel Richie – up 97%
