These 5 Valentine's Day-themed puzzles will get you in the holiday spirit. Can you solve them all?

Valentine’s Day is around the corner.

These five brainteasers require you to spot hearts, engagement rings, and loved-up couples as quickly as you can.

Two were designed by famed artist and brainteaser extraordinaire, Gergely Dudás.

Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away, but plenty of us have lost that loving feeling during what seems like the longest January on record.

To help get you back in holiday spirit, we’ve found five brainteasers that are filled to the brim with love, hearts, candy, flowers – the works.

Keep scrolling to try your hand at these puzzles, and see if you can beat the average times.

Can you find the one bear that’s holding a heart, not a bow and arrow?

Need a hint?

The bear is hiding somewhere in the bottom half of the photo.

It takes people an average of 3 minutes and 16 seconds to find it.

This puzzle was created by Holidaycottages.uk. How long did it take for you to solve?

There’s a tiny heart hidden among flowers in this lovey-dovey brainteaser.

Gergely Dudás/Dudolf Love is in the air.

Love is in the air for the cute couples.

Spoiler alert: The heart is extremely tiny.

It’s hiding above the pair of lovebirds.

Gergely Dudás, the artist, frequently creates holiday-themed brainteasers like this one.

Dudás also designed this Valentine’s Day puzzle. Can you spot a hidden heart somewhere among these elephants?

They’re perfectly coloured for the holiday.

It blends in with the ears and tails of the all elephants.

Dudás outdid himself with this pachyderm puzzle.

Try to spot the romantic couple in this crowded city scene.

We don’t mind cartoon PDA – but on crowded city streets in real life, it’s a no-no.

There’s a sweet moment on the footpath, complete with a bouquet of flowers and box of chocolates.

They look like they’re about to embark on a Groupon-approved date.

There are five hidden objects in this romantic scene that will complete the date. Can you find them all?

Here’s what hiding:

A single rose

An engagement ring

A bottle of champagne

A gift box

A box of chocolates

It takes the average person almost four minutes to find all five objects.

According to Holidaycottages.co.uk, it takes people an average of 3 minutes, 54 seconds. What was your time?

