What Women Really Want On Valentine's Day

Women don’t want chocolate, candy, or flowers for Valentine’s Day — and they really don’t want lingerie, according to a recent survey by dating website eHarmony. Instead, ladies would prefer that their man just spend some quality time with them on the romantic holiday (How about a tour of a city sewage plant?)



Here are the full results from the survey, which polled over 350 women:

87% of women said a gift is not important to them, and they would rather their partner just spend time with them on Valentine’s Day

Only 23% of women surveyed said they would like a traditional Valentine’s Day gift (e.g. flowers, candy, perfume, chocolate, etc.)

More than one-third of women said they would like to receive a gift related to their personal hobby or passion

97% of women said they would prefer another type of gift over lingerie

