25 thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts under $50

Valentine’s Day is a chance to give our loved ones reassurance that we care — and perhaps a token or two of our affection.
Whether your Valentine is a friend, family member, new date, or treasured spouse, check out 25 gifts that will make them smile. Bonus: All of these gifts are under $US50.
And remember: A heartfelt card is usually just as appreciated.
Melissa Stanger and Emmie Martin contributed to this story.
The Oscar-nominated film version of 'American Sniper,' the autobiography of record-making Navy Seal Chris Kyle, has captured hearts across the U.S. Now, read the book that started it all.
Price: $US6
Whether you live down the block or across the country, surprise your Valentine with a sweet note. The words are pretty much covered, but it's up to you to provide the sentiment.
Price: $US7
Surprise loved ones of any age with this old-school way to showcase some of your favourite times together.
Price: $US12
No matter what type of brew you're drinking, this glass is both fun and educational for any beer enthusiast. Buy two and test each other's knowledge.
Price: $US14
It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without heart boxers. Try this fun pair to make your date's weekend a little more festive.
Price: $US14.50
This story of three Australian mums, interspersed with the gripping account of a police investigation, is a twisting, engaging tale that has repeatedly been called one of the best books of 2014.
Price: $US16
Two New York City friends decided to conduct a social experiment: spend 40 days dating each other and document it online.
Post-experiment, they published the whole experience in a book. Any dater will love this page-turner ... and anyone in a relationship will enjoy a peek over the proverbial hedge.
Price: $US18.50
Combine two irresistible classics -- champagne and chocolate -- with these champagne truffles.
Price: $US20
Cook up a romantic meal together without the hassle of planning and shopping. Blue Apron delivers everything you need, from easy-to-follow instructions to pre-measured ingredients, directly to your door.
Start with a single week and expand it to a month or longer if you like it.
Price: $US20
Make a date to plant each of the three herbs -- oregano, chives, and basil -- and another to cook with them.
Price: $US22
The carnivorous Valentine will love this fun twist on both milk and dark chocolate. It's both sweet and savory. Plus: not a hint of pink.
Price: $US25
Star Wars fans and romantics alike will enjoy these pillowcases printed with the iconic declaration of Princess Leia -- and Han Solo's equally legendary reply.
Price: $US28
Toast your Valentine with these stainless steel shot glasses, each printed with a different line of the informal Spanish drinking toast.
Price: $US30
Small, sweet, and wholly unexpected, these his and hers spoons can add a little charm to even the most mundane part of your day.
Price: $US30
This stainless steel flask is strong enough to make it through anything -- even Valentine's Day.
Price: $US35
These pom pom-trimmed sleep shorts are just as fun for the holiday as they are any other night of the year.
Price: $US36
Valentine's Day is on a Saturday this year. What's your date wearing? Add a little finish to his outfit with this gingham pocket square, available in blue, yellow, green, and, of course, red.
Price: $US40
What's more romantic than an outdoor picnic together? The Sutherland Jubilee picnic basket supplies the cups, plates, napkins, and utensils; you supply the food and fun.
Price: $US40
Give a little gold (or silver) with these Marc by Marc Jacobs heart earrings, which are fun enough to wear this holiday and practical enough to wear for every date after.
Price: $US42
If you aren't going to go big with the price tag, go big with the statement. This fun crystal necklace is perfect for everything from brunch to cocktails to after-party.
Price: $US44.50
Keep your last trip together top of mind with a Making Memories travel scrapbook kit that comes with everything you need to narrate your adventure.
Price: $US45
Give dreams of summer with this red-and-white-striped Kiel James Patrick seersucker lanyard hitch cord bracelet, perfect for him or her to wear anywhere from the beer garden to the beach.
Price: $US48
