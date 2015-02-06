25 thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts under $50

Libby Kane
Valentine’s Day is a chance to give our loved ones reassurance that we care — and perhaps a token or two of our affection.

Whether your Valentine is a friend, family member, new date, or treasured spouse, check out 25 gifts that will make them smile. Bonus: All of these gifts are under $US50.

And remember: A heartfelt card is usually just as appreciated.

Melissa Stanger and Emmie Martin contributed to this story.

Stay on top of pop culture with 'American Sniper.'

The Oscar-nominated film version of 'American Sniper,' the autobiography of record-making Navy Seal Chris Kyle, has captured hearts across the U.S. Now, read the book that started it all.

Price: $US6

Get expressive with fill-in-the-blank love notes.

Whether you live down the block or across the country, surprise your Valentine with a sweet note. The words are pretty much covered, but it's up to you to provide the sentiment.

Price: $US7

Preserve favourite memories with a photo snow globe.

Surprise loved ones of any age with this old-school way to showcase some of your favourite times together.

Price: $US12

Learn something new with a taxonomic beer glass.

No matter what type of brew you're drinking, this glass is both fun and educational for any beer enthusiast. Buy two and test each other's knowledge.

Price: $US14

Get down to basics with heart boxers.

It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without heart boxers. Try this fun pair to make your date's weekend a little more festive.

Price: $US14.50

Make hearts race with 'Big Little Lies.'

This story of three Australian mums, interspersed with the gripping account of a police investigation, is a twisting, engaging tale that has repeatedly been called one of the best books of 2014.

Price: $US16

Dissect someone else's relationship with '40 Days of Dating.'

Two New York City friends decided to conduct a social experiment: spend 40 days dating each other and document it online.

Post-experiment, they published the whole experience in a book. Any dater will love this page-turner ... and anyone in a relationship will enjoy a peek over the proverbial hedge.

Price: $US18.50

Get bubbly with champagne truffles.

Combine two irresistible classics -- champagne and chocolate -- with these champagne truffles.

Price: $US20

Play chef with a make-your-own meal from Blue Apron.

Cook up a romantic meal together without the hassle of planning and shopping. Blue Apron delivers everything you need, from easy-to-follow instructions to pre-measured ingredients, directly to your door.

Start with a single week and expand it to a month or longer if you like it.

Price: $US20

Nurture green thumbs with an at-home Italian herb garden.

Make a date to plant each of the three herbs -- oregano, chives, and basil -- and another to cook with them.

Price: $US22

Satisfy cravings with bacon chocolate.

The carnivorous Valentine will love this fun twist on both milk and dark chocolate. It's both sweet and savory. Plus: not a hint of pink.

Price: $US25

Thrill your inner nerd with 'I love you' and 'I know' pillowcases.

Star Wars fans and romantics alike will enjoy these pillowcases printed with the iconic declaration of Princess Leia -- and Han Solo's equally legendary reply.

Price: $US28

Perk up with nested shot glasses.

Toast your Valentine with these stainless steel shot glasses, each printed with a different line of the informal Spanish drinking toast.

Price: $US30

Stir in some sweetness with his and hers spoons.

Small, sweet, and wholly unexpected, these his and hers spoons can add a little charm to even the most mundane part of your day.

Price: $US30

Make life a little more organised with this cotton dopp kit.

Gift your Valentine this toiletry bag ... to keep at your place.

Price: $US34.50

Keep warm with a cozy scarf.

Any Valentine who has made it through mid-February could probably use another layer.

Price: $US35

Provide some liquid courage with a flask.

This stainless steel flask is strong enough to make it through anything -- even Valentine's Day.

Price: $US35

Keep it PG with heart-covered sleep shorts.

These pom pom-trimmed sleep shorts are just as fun for the holiday as they are any other night of the year.

Price: $US36

Look sharp with a gingham pocket square.

Valentine's Day is on a Saturday this year. What's your date wearing? Add a little finish to his outfit with this gingham pocket square, available in blue, yellow, green, and, of course, red.

Price: $US40

Break free of your kitchen with a picnic basket for two.

What's more romantic than an outdoor picnic together? The Sutherland Jubilee picnic basket supplies the cups, plates, napkins, and utensils; you supply the food and fun.

Price: $US40

Stay on your date's mind all year long with heart earrings.

Give a little gold (or silver) with these Marc by Marc Jacobs heart earrings, which are fun enough to wear this holiday and practical enough to wear for every date after.

Price: $US42

Make the holiday shine with a crystal necklace.

If you aren't going to go big with the price tag, go big with the statement. This fun crystal necklace is perfect for everything from brunch to cocktails to after-party.

Price: $US44.50

Relive favourite times with a travel scrapbook kit.

Keep your last trip together top of mind with a Making Memories travel scrapbook kit that comes with everything you need to narrate your adventure.

Price: $US45

Evoke warmer days with an American-made lanyard bracelet.

Give dreams of summer with this red-and-white-striped Kiel James Patrick seersucker lanyard hitch cord bracelet, perfect for him or her to wear anywhere from the beer garden to the beach.

Price: $US48

