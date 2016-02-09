10 gifts guys actually want for Valentine's Day

Amazon The Amazon Echo has an amazing variety of functions to make any guy’s life easier.

For Valentine’s Day, you’re going to want to get your guy something personal.

A holiday like this calls for something that shows you care about them, you listen to them, and you think about them all the time.

We can’t tell you what exactly will mean so much to him — but we can set you on the right track.

We polled coworkers, friends, and family to see what they would want to receive on Valentine’s Day, and also included a few of our own suggestions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.