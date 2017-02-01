16 thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts every guy will love

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
February 14 is going to come up fast.
To help guide your gifting and save you time (so you can get a leg up on planning your romantic itinerary instead), Insider Picks put together 16 perfect presents to get the special guy in your life this Valentine’s Day.
These gift ideas are suited for every stage of a relationship. Whether you’re married to him or still getting to know him, there’s bound to be something he’ll love in the list to follow.
And of course, don’t forget to tell your special guy that you love him! Because that’s really the best gift of all.
You can also check out Insider Picks’ Valentine’s Day gift ideas for women here.
If you have some money to spend, but not a ton, MVMT's timepieces look great on a wrist. This one comes with a brown leather strap and rose-gold case. It's simple but eye-catching.
This subscription box is perfect for any guy who needs to dress up every day for work. Typical items found in a SprezzaBox include ties, socks, pocket squares, and grooming products.
If the coffee lover you love doesn't already own a Chemex, get him one.
Listening to vinyl records is popular again. If your guy would like to ride the wave, he's going to need a turntable. U-Turn sells great turntables for as cheap as $236. If you have extra spending money from your year-end bonus and really want to treat him this Valentine's Day, this one's well worth a look.
U-Turn Audio Orbit Special Turntable with Built-In Preamp, $697.22 (Pictured)
If he already has a turntable he's happy with, help him fill out his record collection. My Valentine is a big Sublime fan.
This work bag comes with stowable backpack straps, a detachable shoulder strap, and two leather carry handles, so he can choose between three carrying styles. Topo Designs' commuter briefcase, along with the rest of the company's gear, is handmade in Colorado.
You can't go wrong with an edible gift.
Godiva Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzel Canister (1 lb.), $232.95
You can find Hartland Brooklyn's cards on Etsy; the company's Valentine's Day-themed ones are some of my favourites I've seen so far this year.
If your favourite gamer loves to play online late at night, a gaming headset is a must-have. The guy you give these to won't have to be worried about keeping you up with a noisy TV, or stay silent when they need to give their teammates instructions.
There are certain things he could stand to devote more time to, and taking care of his skin is probably one of them. This isn't to say he needs to start spending half an hour shaving his stubble every morning, but he should at least know how to shave it the right way and with the right tools. Harry's shaving set is a good place to begin; you can even engrave this one with his initials for a personal touch.
MeUndies' underwear is so comfortable it will blow his mind. Right now, the company is running a promotion where you can get matching underwear for you and your Valentine.
Any tech-loving guy will find a lot to like with Amazon's Echo Dot. It can forecast the weather, read an audiobook, order a pizza, tell dad jokes, or any number of things he should find useful.
The Echo Dot is the best value of the Echo family, but if he needs a louder speaker, the original Echo works exactly the same.
Add this book to his reading list: Comedian Aziz Ansari and sociologist Eric Klinenberg take a hilarious and intelligent look at what it's like to date in the technological era.
Help him stay stylish and comfortable when he's off the clock. We're also big fans of Tommy John's underwear and undershirts.
Every beer lover needs a growler for his favourite local brews.
Every guy needs a comfortable pair of boots to get him through the winter.
