37 thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts under $50

Valentine’s Day is a chance to show our loved ones that we care … and perhaps gift them a token or two of our affection.
Whether your Valentine is a friend, family member, new date, or treasured spouse, check out 37 gifts under $50 that will make them smile.
We didn’t include chocolate or flowers, because: duh.
And remember — a homemade, heartfelt card is usually just as appreciated.
Bake and decorate cookies with your Valentine, then enjoy them with your cubicle-mates.
Price: $10
It might be made for rings, but there's no rule it can't hold earrings, cuff links, or keys.
Price: $10
Former FBI agent Joe Navarro explains how to read between other people's lines ... and your own.
Price: $14
It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without heart boxers. Try this fun pair to make your date's weekend a little more festive.
Price: $14
Writer and actress Mindy Kaling's second collection of essays and memories is the perfect read for an afternoon on the couch or an evening on a plane.
Price: $15
If you binged your way through Aziz Ansari's original Netflix series 'Master of None' this year, his grounded, fun insights into millennial dating and relationships are a natural next step.
Price: $17
If you're going to keep them out anyway, might as well use your favourite screens for 'Game of Phones,' a silly scavenger hunt any texter can enjoy.
Price: $20
Website Bird and Stone puts 15% of the net profits from this bracelet (and many others) toward microloans and financial training for widowed women entrepreneurs in Kenya. Your Valentine can look good and do good at the same time.
Price: $26
Or pack the aeroplane-friendly bottles in his bag for a surprise getaway.
Price: $35
Add a little finish to their outfit with this gingham pocket square, available in blue, yellow, green, and, of course, red.
Price: $40
Do we need to tell you it's supposed to include a picture of you two together?
Price: $40
If you aren't going to go big with the price tag, go big with the statement.
Price: $49
