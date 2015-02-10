Valentine's Day gifts that are appropriate for every relationship level

The hardest thing about Valentine’s Day is figuring what to get your significant other for the big day.

After all, if you just started dating, you’re probably not planning on giving him or her diamonds.

And vice versa: if you’ve been married for several years, somehow a plain candle doesn’t quite capture the sentiment you’re after.

So to help you weed through the endless Valentine’s Day advertisements, we’ve put together a guide to help you come up with ideas for your romantic night this year.

So now you have no excuse for showing up empty-handed.

If you just recently started seeing your significant other and feel comfortable celebrating the romantic occasion, we recommend cooking dinner or having drinks together at home. It will be personal and warm without giving off the too-desperate vibe. Stock up on some nice champagne flutes or whiskey glasses and whiskey stones to glam up the evening. Champagne flutes: $US89.99 $US27.29 for 4; whiskey glasses: $US28.00 for 4; whiskey stones: $US22.95 $US13.95



Insider Picks Although “officially dating” is pretty hard to define nowadays, we’re going to go ahead and declare that if you feel comfortable putting up a couples picture on Instagram, then you’re official. In this case, get your significant other something nice with a slight romantic edge: a floral perfume or a nice shaving kit. For her: Estée Lauder Sensuous $US29.99 $US24.99; Chloé by Chloé $US125.00 $US65.99

For him: Van Der Hagen’s Shave Set $US39.99 $US24.99; Merkur Shaving fit set $US93.99

Insider Picks If you’re engaged, we recommend getting some sort of small, fun gift for your significant other. Everyone loves a pair of fashion-forward sunglasses or stylish headphones. Pro-tip: Save your money (and formal taste) for the actual wedding, and skip the expensive jewelry this time around. For her: WILDFOX Sunglasses $US169.00; Jimmy Choo sunglasses $US425.00

For him: Bluedio HT Wireless Headphones $US79.99 $US29.79; Ausdom Headphones $US89.99 $US49.99

Insider Picks But if you recently got married, you can splurge on a nicer piece for you significant other. Something like great earrings or a nice watch will go a long way. These items are classic and would be great for work, dinner, or even fancy events. For her: Alexis Bittar earrings $US195.00; David Yurman earrings $US350.00

For him: Nixon watch $US250.00 $US169.15; Victorinox watch $US750.00 $US494.99

Insider Picks If you’ve been married for several (or many!) years, there’s no excuse to skimp on gifts. Show your love with a quality gift for your significant other. For her, we recommend a practical but stylish tote bag, which will be a fun alternative to the everyday bag. And for him, we recommend an iPad — engraved, if you wish. For her: Michael Kors bag $US298.00; Max Mara bag $US795.00

For him: iPad Mini $US329.00 $US243.00; iPad $US499.99 $US369.99

Insider Picks Bonus! Some people like to go all out and get Valentine’s gifts for or people in their life, too. If you’re feeling extra lovey this year, we recommend getting a classic perfume for your mother or aunt, and a candle for your assistant or friend. Pro-Tip: For friends or assistants, stick with something neutral like a candle or stationery: you don’t want to come off creepy, after all. For your mum: Prada perfume $US118.00; Cartier perfume $US148.00

For assistant: Tocca candle $US38.00; Jo Malone $US65.00



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.