7 Valentine’s Day date ideas for couples on a budget — relationship expert approved

- Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the pressure to plan the perfect date is on.
- If you love the outdoors, you can plan a couple’s beach day or a hike.
- If you want to stay in, cooking together or an at-home spa day are also great options.
Valentine’s Day is a holiday for lovers to show off their date planning chops.
But you don’t need to spend a lot of money to make your boo feel special on February 14. The key is to do something that feels exciting, new, or romantic, Julianne McGowan, a relationship expert at matchmaking service Kelleher International, told Insider.
Dates like a couple’s art night, an at-home spa date, or cooking together can feel just as special without breaking the bank.
If you need a little inspiration for the day, simple date ideas, like hiking, can help you feel the love on a budget.
“Cooking is all about helping each other, combination, collaborate, all of which are key components for a strong long-lasting relationship,” McGowan said.
Pick out a special, elaborate recipe that will keep each of you chopping or stirring while you spend time together.
If you’re on a budget, here’s a guide on how to keep your romantic dinner for two under $100.
According to McGowan, spending time in nature with no distractions can help partners deepen their bond.
Plan a park date with your boo and pack all of your essential snacks, beverages, and blankets.
If it’s snowing or cold, you can set up your blanket, charcuterie board, and wine in your living room. To create an even more romantic ambiance, twinkly lights, pillows, and candles can be a nice touch.
According to McGowan, at-home dates are an often overlooked Valentine’s Day idea. If you pay attention to the small details, it can create a sense of novelty, even if you don’t step outside, she said.
Trying new activities together, even simple ones, can strengthen your bond, according to McGowan.
“New experiences are great in a relationship because they get you outside the day-to-day and show a different side of your partner,” she said.
According to McGowan, sharing a hobby can help a couple learn to evolve and grow together.
“Valentine’s Day is not about expensive gifts, gestures, and trips. It is about showing how much you love and care for your partner,” McGowan said.
