7 Valentine’s Day date ideas for couples on a budget — relationship expert approved

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the pressure to plan the perfect date is on.

If you love the outdoors, you can plan a couple’s beach day or a hike.

If you want to stay in, cooking together or an at-home spa day are also great options.

Valentine’s Day is a holiday for lovers to show off their date planning chops.

But you don’t need to spend a lot of money to make your boo feel special on February 14. The key is to do something that feels exciting, new, or romantic, Julianne McGowan, a relationship expert at matchmaking service Kelleher International, told Insider.

Dates like a couple’s art night, an at-home spa date, or cooking together can feel just as special without breaking the bank.

If you need a little inspiration for the day, simple date ideas, like hiking, can help you feel the love on a budget.

Cook a cozy, elaborate meal together A new relationship often means a few more date nights and special dinners. Getty If you and your date have a passion for food, cooking can be a great Valentine’s Day activity. “Cooking is all about helping each other, combination, collaborate, all of which are key components for a strong long-lasting relationship,” McGowan said. Pick out a special, elaborate recipe that will keep each of you chopping or stirring while you spend time together. If you’re on a budget, here’s a guide on how to keep your romantic dinner for two under $100. Have a picnic in the park, on your roof, or on the living room floor A picnic with sandwiches. Malcolm P Chapman/Getty Images Enjoying a meal and some wine outside can make the day feel extra special for couples. According to McGowan, spending time in nature with no distractions can help partners deepen their bond. Plan a park date with your boo and pack all of your essential snacks, beverages, and blankets. If it’s snowing or cold, you can set up your blanket, charcuterie board, and wine in your living room. To create an even more romantic ambiance, twinkly lights, pillows, and candles can be a nice touch. Take a hike or nature walk with a scenic view For active couples, a nature walk or hike is also a great date option. Strap on your best pair of walking shoes, pack up a backpack filled with snacks and water (and Valentine’s Day candy ), and hit the trail. Relax and pamper your date and yourself with an at-home spa night If you and your date want to relax on the 14th, a night in with face masks, candles, and your best fuzzy robe might be best. According to McGowan, at-home dates are an often overlooked Valentine’s Day idea. If you pay attention to the small details, it can create a sense of novelty, even if you don’t step outside, she said. Get creative by crafting or creating art together If you want to make your partner feel special on a budget, you can go to the discount store together, pick out some supplies, and create art inspired by your love. Trying new activities together, even simple ones, can strengthen your bond, according to McGowan. “New experiences are great in a relationship because they get you outside the day-to-day and show a different side of your partner,” she said. Get active and exercise together with a couple’s 5k People run down the streets toward the West Side Highway as they take part in the Cupid’s Undie Run February 9, 2019 in New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty Images For couples looking to sweat together in more ways than one this Valentine’s Day, you can jog it out with a Cupid’s Run or February 14th 5k. According to McGowan, sharing a hobby can help a couple learn to evolve and grow together. Have a beach day and relax on the sand If you live within driving distance to a coast, you can plan a beach date and watch the sunset together. Bring along your favorite treats and beverages. “Valentine’s Day is not about expensive gifts, gestures, and trips. It is about showing how much you love and care for your partner,” McGowan said.