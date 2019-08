Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to soar through space, flying solo on Vostok 6. As a Russian cosmonaut, this was her only in-space experience. She has gone on to pursue a career in politics.

Produced by Emma Fierberg



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.