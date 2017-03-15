And yes, Valeant's stock is getting hammered

Valeant‘s stock is down around 9%, sliding on the news that investor Bill Ackman’s hedge fund, Pershing Square, is unloading its entire stake in the company.
This ends a three-year involvement with the company for Ackman. During that time, Valeant’s stock price fell from a high of about $US279 in the summer of 2015, to where it sits under $US11 today.
The company became the subject of several federal investigations, including one involving a secret pharmacy that it used to operate which is now be accused of insurance fraud.
And it was pressured to hire a new CEO while its executives were repeatedly called to Washington for Congressional hearings.
It was quite a ride.
