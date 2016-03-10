Valeant names 3 new members to its board, stock rises 4%

Valeant Pharmaceuticals announced some changes to its board on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the embattled company said it added three independent board directors on Tuesday, bringing the size of its board to 14 and the number of independents to 12.

They are Fred Eshelman, Stephen Fraidin and Thomas W. Ross. Meanwhile, Anders Lonner has stepped down as director due to “other priorities and personal commitments.”

Notably, Stephen Fraidan is currently a vice chairman of the hedge fund Pershing Square Capital, which is run by Bill Ackman, who owns a big stake in Valeant.

In the statement, Valeant chairman Robert Ingram said, “Fred’s extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Steve’s business, legal and corporate governance acumen, and Tom’s broad public policy expertise are valuable additions to the Board as we strengthen the Company’s corporate governance practices and move the company forward.”

This comes about a week after CEO Michael Pearson returned from medical leave and pledged to improve the company’s reporting procedures.

The pharmaceutical has been rattled by a scandal over its distribution practices with the now dismantled specialty pharmacy Philidor.

Its shares were up by as much as 4% in pre-market trading, and have dropped 68% over the past 12 months.

Here’s the full statement:

