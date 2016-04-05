Finally, Valeant had some decent news and the stock is going off like a rocket

Valeant Pharmaceuticals has announced that its internal Ad-Hoc committee of board of directors — put together to dig through the troubled company’s accounting — has completed its work.

The ad-hoc committee says that it found no more issues with the company’s accounting beyond the $58 million misstatement that has forced it to delay its annual report.

The stock is up 17% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session.

