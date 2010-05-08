Awesome Presentation On Why Chinese Commodity Demand Will Continue To Go NUTS

A Brazilian commodities giant with mines for major China-driven minerals is firing on all fronts and doesn’t plan to quit anytime soon.



Vale (VALE) reported strong Q1 earnings on the back of a booming market for iron ore, nickel, and other minerals. The company also reported relatively strong earnings during the recession thanks to their prescient belief that previous China fears were overblown.

It may be fashionable and seem prudent to predict a hard China crash, but Vale doesn’t think it’s profitable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.