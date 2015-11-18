Val Kilmer confirms he's back for 'Top Gun 2' in Facebook post, starts other sequel rumours

Paramount Val Kilmer as Iceman in ‘Top Gun.’

Val Kilmer took to his official Facebook page to announce his role in “Top Gun 2,” the sequel to the 1986 original film.

According to his status, he had no reservations about accepting the script without even reading it. He’ll presumably reprise his role as Iceman.

I just got offered #topgun2 - not often you get to say "yes" without reading the script..."It's starring Gene... Posted by Val Kilmer on Monday, 16 November 2015

But his status also gave some false hope that Gene Hackman would be coming out of retirement or that Francis Ford Coppola would take over directing for the late Tony Scott. In a comment, Kilmer clarified that those examples are fantasy scenarios. [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/564b44132491f9c22b8b59da/image.jpg" alt="Val kilmer facebook" link="lightbox" size="secondary" align="right" nocrop="false" clear="true" source="Val Kilmer Facebook" source_href="https://www.facebook.com/valkilmer/"] Business Insider contacted a representative for Jerry Bruckheimer, a producer on "Top Gun 2," who said, "The project is in development, so we have no comment on it." The sequel was confirmed earlier this summer by Skydance CEO David Ellison. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ellison said the sequel would explore the modern world. "It is very much a world we live in today where it's drone technology, and fifth-generation fighters are really what the United States Navy is calling the last man-made fighter that we're actually going to produce," Ellison said. "So it's really exploring the end of an era of dogfighting." Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Maverick.

