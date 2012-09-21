Why Deutsch's Val DiFebo Said 'I Don't Think of Myself As A Woman'

Deutsch’s Val DiFebo

Deutsch NY CEO Val DiFebo wants to set the record straight: She does, in fact, think of herself as a woman.The truncated quote that has haunted DiFebo — it comes up in Google searches — was originally published by New York Magazine in 2010 as: “I don’t think of myself as a woman.“



But she told Business Insider that it should have read: “I don’t think of myself as a woman, but a businessperson that is a woman.”

While sitting with us, DiFebo remarked that ever since the article ran, anytime she meets with someone new, the first thing out of their mouth is, “So, I heard you don’t think of yourself as a woman?”

DiFebo has been with Deutsch since 1992, playing a key role in shaping the growth of its New York office. Her up-beat personality reflects the culture and energy of the office.

But DiFebo is no softy. The bright orange sign plastered to the white board behind her desk says it all: “Val DiFebo; CEO, Deutsch, New York; Tell it to me f–king straight.“

