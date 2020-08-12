A biotech entrepreneur dropped $57 million on 2 adjacent homes in a Colorado ski resort town, shattering real estate records — take a look inside

Scott Cramer for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty The homes have multiple pools.

Biotech entrepreneur Kevin Ness just dropped $US57.25 million on two adjacent luxury homes in Vail, Colorado.

The purchase shattered the local real-estate record, almost doubling it.

The homes are multi-story, modern recent builds with sweeping mountain views.

Vail is a ski resort town of roughly 5,400 people. Its housing market is 80% dominated by second-home owners.

The property includes sweeping views of Colorado mountains, multiple terraces, and amenities like elevators.

Biotech entrepreneur Kevin Ness just scooped up two adjacent properties in Vail, Colorado for $US57.25 million, per Sotheby’s International Realty.

The purchase completely obliterated the ritzy ski town’s previous real-estate record, almost doubling it. The previous record was set by a $US28.7 million sale in 2017.

The two homes, which make up an 11-bedroom duplex on roughly 15,000 square feet, were previously owned and built by Alejandro Rojas, a Mexican investor, who built them in 2017. They sit in the centre of Vail, with sweeping views of Vail’s Gore Range.

Tye Stockton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty represented Ness in the purchase.

Ness, who is the CEO of gene editing technology company Inscripta, told the Wall Street Journal he plans for it to be a “generational home.”

Here’s a look inside the sprawling, record-breaking estate.

The purchase almost doubled the previous local real-estate record, which was set in 2017 at $US28.7 million.

Both homes have open layouts and sweeping views of the mountains.

The first, 99 Vail Road, has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The 6,525-square-foot home was built in 2017 and has amenities like wine coolers, wooden floors, an elevator, and high ceilings.

Alone, the property was listed for $US30 million.

It also features a spacious patio with a spa.

The second home, 100 Vail Road, is slightly bigger and every bit as extravagant.

It is 8,559 square feet.

The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Both homes inspire indoor and outdoor living, with easy access to the expansive deck through wall-to-wall window doors.

The space is made to feel even bigger by vaulted ceilings.

Each room boasts a view as striking as the one found in the main living room.

100 Vail Road was listed for $US32.5 million, meaning that Ness nabbed both properties a touch under the asking price.

This home has more than just a spa …

… it has an additional outdoor pool and an interior lap pool.

It was also built in 2017.

