Eerie Photos Of Once-Majestic Bank Buildings Around The United States

New York-based photographer Michael Vahrenwald has an eye for the eerie.

In his travels he’s collected pictures of once-majestic bank buildings far removed for their former glory. From McDonalds’ to churches, these spaces have been repurposed for the everyday needs of the neighborhoods around them.

It’s all captured in a series called “The People’s Trust.”

And check out more of Vahrenwald’s awesome work here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.