Eerie Photos Of Once-Majestic Bank Buildings Around The United States

Linette Lopez, Saranya Kapur
Lincoln savings bank bkMichael Vahrenweld

New York-based photographer Michael Vahrenwald has an eye for the eerie.

In his travels he’s collected pictures of once-majestic bank buildings far removed for their former glory. From McDonalds’ to churches, these spaces have been repurposed for the everyday needs of the neighborhoods around them.

It’s all captured in a series called “The People’s Trust.”

And check out more of Vahrenwald’s awesome work here.

Detroit Savings Bank, Detroit MI

Highland State Park Bank, Detroit MI

Lincoln Savings Bank, Brooklyn NY

Prudential Savings Bank, Brooklyn NY

Greenwich Savings Bank, New York NY

First National City Bank, New York NY

Apple Savings Bank, Bronx NY

Detroit Savings Bank, Detroit MI

Northside Savings Bank, Bronx NY

Provident Loan Society Of New York, Brooklyn NY

Unknown, Detroit MI

Unknown, Bronx NY

Unknown, Brooklyn NY

Cicero Trust And Savings Bank, Cicero IL

NY County National Bank, New York NY

Sjarmulouwsky Bank New York NY

The People's Trust, Brooklyn NY

Unknown, New York NY

Unknown, Detroit MI

New York Savings Bank, New York NY

