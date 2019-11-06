6 harmful vagina myths that need to die, according to a gynecologist

Crystal Cox/Business Insider In her book ‘The Vagina Bible,’ social-media savvy gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter aims to debunk all of the vagina-related myths she’s encountered during her over two decades as a women’s health provider.

From unnecessary vagina-cleaning products to organic tampons that are marketed as healthier options, there are seemingly countless myths about the vagina and vulva.

In her book “The Vagina Bible,” gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter aims to debunk lots of these pervasive myths about vaginal health.

These are some pervasive vagina- and vulva-related myths that Gunter wishes would go away forever.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

Myths and misinformation about the vagina and vulva are as old as the genitals themselves, and today still abound.

Whether it’s jade eggs marketed as a tool to harness the vagina’s energy or douches to clean out already-healthy and clean nether regions, the internet and your local drugstore are filled with sexual health claims that make gynecologists cringe.

In her book “The Vagina Bible,” social-media savvy gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter aims to debunk all of the vagina-related myths she’s encountered during her two-decades-plus stint as a women’s health provider.

These are some pervasive vagina- and vulva-related myths that Gunter wishes would go away forever, and the truth behind them.

Myth: Eating certain foods will make your vagina smell good.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider There are no studies that suggest the types of foods a person eats will impact how they smell down there.

One of the most strange yet pervasive vagina myths Gunter has encountered over her last 25 years as a gynecologist is that eating certain foods like citrus fruit can make a person’s vagina smell more pleasant.

The myth seems to stem from anecdotal reports about the phenomenon.

In her book “The Vagina Bible,” Gunter wrote that this claim is not just factually incorrect, but also “supports the tired and destructive trope that there is something wrong with a normal, healthy vagina.”

The healthy bacteria in a person’s vagina, in addition to their cervical mucus, is responsible for the smell of their nether regions, Gunter wrote, and foods a person eats are unable to kill, multiply, or alter those bacteria in any way.

There are also no studies that suggest the types of foods a person does or doesn’t eat will impact how they smell down there, and Gunter doesn’t want people to swear off certain foods in an attempt to make their vagina smell “better.”

If the vagina does smell abnormal, it’s likely due to an infection, which calls for a trip to the gynecologist, not a host of foods to cover up the stench.

Myth: You could induce labour if you have sex while pregnant.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider When it comes to women with low-risk pregnancies, sex during those nine months is perfectly safe.

Some pregnant women may be afraid to have penetrative sex during pregnancy even if they desire it because they fear it could induce early labour.

According to Gunter, this idea is nothing more than an urban legend.

“The idea that a penis is mighty enough to bring on labour is, to be honest, a bit eye-rolling,” Gunter wrote.

When it comes to women with low-risk pregnancies, sex during those nine months is perfectly safe and won’t make women any more likely to have a pre-term labour than had they abstained from sex during pregnancy, according to one large study of pregnant women.

For women who have increased-risk pregnancies due to cervical problems, doctors may tell them to abstain from penetrative sex to reduce pre-term labour risk, although little evidence suggests this can actually help, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The NIH researchers wrote that, despite definitive research on pre-term labour catalysts, this advice is a “reasonable recommendation until better evidence emerges.”

Myth: You’ll have the best orgasms if you find your G-spot.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Researchers who have recently studied the concept have been unable to locate this special spot.

The concept of the G-spot, a supposed pleasure-inducing zone inside the front wall of the vagina, has eluded women for decades.

But according to Gunter, recent research suggests the G-spot doesn’t even exist, and even if it does, believing finding it is the key to out-of-this-world orgasms is dangerous since sexual pleasure is more complicated than touching one area of the body and calling it a day.

“It is not surprising to me when I hear of women who fake orgasms with male partners,” Gunter wrote. “After all, they have been led to believe that a female orgasm should be reached with a penis by way of a imaginary spot.”

Researchers who have recently studied this concept have been unable to locate this special spot that German researcher Ernst Gräfenberg first described in a 1950 paper he authored, even with the use of imaging scans and biopsies.

Additionally, ultrasounds that examined the clitoris during masturbation and vaginal penetration revealed that both actions cause the clitoris to swell, meaning that various forms of sexual stimulation, whether they involve physically touching the clitoris or not, result in the brain sending pleasure signals to the clitoris.

Gunter said it’s likely that Gräfenberg misconstrued other parts of a woman’s genitals, like the nerve ending-packed clitoris, as this seemingly new discovery of the G-spot.

Myth: You need to clean inside your vagina with special products.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Put down the douche.

Take one walk down the feminine hygiene aisle at your local drugstore and you’re bound to find a large selection of products that claim to make your genitals smell fresh and clean.

In reality, these products aren’t good for the vagina and vulva, and gynecologists including Gunter have warned against using them.

“There is no need for your vagina to smell like a garden,” gynecologist Dr. Donnica Moore previously told Insider.

The vagina’s odorous discharge is what allows it to naturally clean itself, according to the Mayo Clinic, so normally healthy people don’t need to buy any special products to clean down there.

A popular vaginal cleaning product is the douche, which works by expelling a liquid, like water or a vinegar-water mixture, into the vagina. Often, these products contain added fragrances, which Moore said are problematic.

Fragrances can potentially irritate the vagina and cause inflammation, itchiness, and pain. Plus, if a person already has a yeast infection or other bacterial vaginal infection and tries flushing out the area with a douche, it can actually push the bacteria further up into the cervix and worsen the infection, according to Moore.

Even fragrance-free douches and other vaginal-cleaning products can upset the vagina’s healthy bacteria, Gunter wrote, and cause infections.

Myth: Natural tampons and pads are better for your vagina.

iStock No study has found the ingredients in normal tampons are harmful.

Some feminine-hygiene brands have come out with natural or organic tampons, which they claim are better for your vagina and the environment.

The latter may be true, but no study has found the ingredients in normal tampons are harmful.

Gunter, who’s observed her own patients’ tampon concerns, believes the fear surrounding run-of-the-mill tampons stems from a lack of ingredient labelling. The FDA doesn’t require tampon and pad brands to list the ingredients in their products on their packaging so some feel they can’t trust the products.

But Gunter researched many of these brands for “The Vagina Bible” and found they all listed their ingredients, which matched with the FDA applications, meaning the labelling-based fears are perhaps unwarranted.

Studies have also shown that the chemicals in tampons are so minuscule they aren’t cause for concern. Dioxins, man-made carcinogens, are a common class of tampon chemicals that have been called out, but according to Gunter and research, tampons expose users to thousands of times less dioxins than those found in the food you eat. Meat, milk, eggs, and seafood are high in dioxins.

“So even if you use 12,000 tampons in a lifetime, you are not approaching the lower level of dietary exposure,” Gunter wrote.

Gunter also noted that organic cotton tampons and non-organic ones have been shown to have similar dioxin levels.

Myth: Taking a daily probiotic will definitely prevent yeast infections.

Image Source/Getty Images The probiotics industry is projected to make more than $US74 billion by 2025.

In recent years, probiotic supplements have grown in popularity in the United States and by 2025, the probiotics industry is projected to make more than $US74 billion, according to Reuters.

These supplements are said to contain the “good” type of bacteria that can help with digestion and support a person’s immune system. Since the vagina also needs good bacteria called lactobacilli to stay healthy and prevent an overgrowth of bad bacteria, the thinking is that taking these supplements can ward off bacterial and yeast infections in the vagina.

According to Gunter, probiotic supplements are a waste for normally healthy people who aren’t prone to yeast infections. Even when it comes to people who have recurrent yeast or bladder infections, studies on probiotics have not shown them to be promising for prevention of these conditions.

Plus, there are many, many strains of bacteria that can be included in probiotics, and choosing one that’s right for your body can be a shot in the dark. Supplements of any kind, too, aren’t well-regulated so it’s tough to know if what you’re seeing on the label is truly what you’re getting in the bottle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.