Something beautiful happens when you put a vacuum cleaner next to a harmonica

On June 24, 2016, Twitter user @CelloMetalgirl posted a video and the internet changed forever. The video is of a vacuum cleaner being pushed up against an upright harmonica.

The resulting sound is akin to a chorus of angels. Or, as some have noticed, it also sounds like the THX audio company sound effect or the Windows 95 boot sound. It’s beautiful. @CelloMetalgirl wrote “I laughed to death,” and I don’t blame her.

So far, it has more than 227,000 retweets and another 243,000 likes. Here it is:

NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.